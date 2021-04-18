Why Does China Collect Americans’ DNA?

As a Technocracy, China’s Technocrat scientists believe that the future of mankind lies in the engineering of its collective DNA. Nevertheless, China’s agressive collection of American DNA should be doubly-alarming because it can only spell one ultimate outcome: bio-warfare. That is, genetically engineering viruses or other diseases that will be selectively harmful to U.S. populations.

It has been relatively easy for China to acquire American DNA, and what it could not get through semi-legal means, it simply stole.

The ancient Chinese military strategist, Sun Tsu, who wrote the famous book The Art of War, advises the modern Chinese Technocracy:

“The opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.

“In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.

“The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.

“He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.

“Be subtle! be subtle! and use your spies for every kind of business.

“To fight and conquer in all our battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.

“The best victory is when the opponent surrenders of its own accord before there are any actual hostilities…It is best to win without fighting.”

Anyone who is unable to discern this strategy being applied to America is either naive, blind or deceived by Chinese propaganda that tells you it can’t possibly be true.

