When Logic Fails, ‘Informed Consent’ Means Nothing

The Nuremberg Code (1947) gave the conditions of informed consent, “without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint of coercion.” The Technocrat world is guilty on all points. ⁃ TN Editor

Health officials tell us to not be discouraged by vaccine side effects, that we should be vaccinated in spite of them.

Oh wait. Do they mean there ARE negative side effects?

In the northeast Ohio Fairness Local School District, teachers lined up for their first round of COVID-19 injections just 2 days ago. So many teachers had adverse reactions to the shots that the District cancelled classes.

Fox News in Navarre, Ohio reported that the closures were due to “many developing side effects and becoming ill.”

Medical “experts” who are administering the vaccines there said that they are not surprised that many people are getting sick, claiming that this is normal for any vaccine.

The medical director of the Stark County Health Department, Dr. Maureen Ahmann, is encouraged that people are getting sick from the vaccine. She said, “I am not surprised if people are having some of the reactions like that to the vaccine. In fact, it’s kind of good news because we know they are responding.”

“Sometimes we see it after the first dose, sometimes we see it after the second dose. I had my second dose last week and had a 103 fever the next day. Although I would much rather have a 103 fever for 24 hours than COVID-19 for two weeks,” she said.

Summit county health Commissioner Donna Skoda assured the still unvaccinated that the adverse reactions “is no reason to not take a vaccine.” Nevertheless, over 20 percent of teachers have refused the vaccine.

Skoda further encouraged going ahead with vaccination no matter what:

“Feeling uncomfortable and having a headache is nowhere near what COVID can do to you and if you are fortunate enough in this vaccine shortage, to be able to have a vaccine offered to you, you should take it and put up with whatever side effects you have.”

Huh? I should roll the dice with my health and be happy if I get a 103 degree fever?

What is seriously wrong with this picture?

First, the concept of “informed consent” is completely thrown out the window. Now, it’s good to get sick from the vaccine because it shows that it is working? Really? What medical scientist ever documented such a thing? What big pharma vaccine maker ever put that in their marketing propaganda?

Second, the soft-shoe shuffle panders to the unvaccinated to just forget all the other people getting vaccine-harmed and hurry up to get their own shot. Nothing to see here. Move along.

Third, this is the polar opposite of “informed consent.” It is actually misleading the public to ignore in-your-face adverse reactions, what exactly they are and what it can do your health.

What has really happened here is that logic has utterly failed. It’s reminiscent of Orwell’s Ministry of Truth in Ninteen Eighty-Four where “freedom is slavery” and “ignorance is strength”. In this scenario, we are told that “getting sick is healthy.”

Not.

Lest you think that the above report is limited to a small county in Ohio, think again. This is the standard propaganda throughout America and even the rest of the world.

Don’t worry that the government’s own vaccine injury database lists 10,748 injuries and 501 deaths as of February 5th. Statistically, this only represents about 1 percent of adverse events, so the actual numbers could be as high as 1,000,000 injuries and 50,000 deaths.

Skeptical organizations who lobby for true “informed consent” are being censored and suppressed into oblivion: Children’s Health Defense, Sherri Tenpenny DO, Joseph Mercola DO, the National Vaccine Information Center, America’s Frontline Doctors, Russell Blaylock MD, to name a few.

In short, the information to be “informed” is in abundance, but Big Tech censorship refuses to let the public have uncensored access to it. This narrative has trickled down to local health departments who are actually telling people, “don’t worry, it’s good if you get sick from the vaccine because it shows that it’s working and in any case, it’s for the greater good.”

Hey, you ignorant wuss, just take one for the Gipper, OK?

Yes, this is twisted logic. The sound of mind must reject it outright and stand their mental ground.

When logic fails, informed consent means nothing.

