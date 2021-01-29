University professor says heterosexuality is ‘tragic’ and causes all sorts of societal problems for men and women

A professor at the University of California-Riverside says that heterosexuality is a „tragic” concept that perpetuates misogyny, funnels men into supporting toxic masculinity, and breaks up relationships.

As highlighted by Campus Reform, Jane Ward, a professor of gender and sexuality studies and self-described lesbian, says that „heterosexual relationships” are inherently bad for people and their interpersonal relationships because they highlight inequality.

In an December article for Insider, Ward argued that by all appearances, men and women don’t actually like one another.

Insider’s Julia Naftulin reported, „She feels sorry for straight people, especially straight women, who typically report some of the lowest sexual satisfaction in society, Ward told Insider. But she also feels sorry for straight men, who are pigeon-holed into toxic-masculine culture that teaches them they both need, and yet should also demean, women.”

„It really looks like straight men and women don’t like each other very much, that women spend so much time complaining about men, and we still have so much evidence of misogyny,” Ward told the outlet. „From an LGBT perspective, [heterosexuality] looks actually very tragic.”

Elsewhere in her discussion, Ward said that the COVID-19 pandemic is also „revealing the tragedy of heterosexuality to people who might not have otherwise paid attention to it.”

Ward is also the author of a book titled „The Tragedy of Heterosexuality.”

In a statement, Ward told Campus Reform that she wrote the book because she „loves straight couples” and hopes to better educate them.

„I wrote this book because I love straight people, and because the research on heterosexual marital satisfaction over the life course shows that straight couples are struggling to balance work and family obligations and this leads to frustration and resentment for many straight women, in particular,” Ward told the outlet.

