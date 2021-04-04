UK Miscarriages Rise 366% After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

Granted that the numbers are still relatively small, but the statistical increase is stunning. Medical consequences of taking the COVID vaccine will not be forthcoming from Big Pharma, who invariably say that reactions are coincidental to taking the injection. In other words, they are not linked. ⁃ TN Editor

Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavour, as is the pain of losing an unborn child. Which is why we’re both saddened and shocked to bring you the latest update on the number of unborn and newborn children to lose their lives as a result of the mothers receiving one of the Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom.

The Government have released weekly reports on adverse reactions to the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, the first of which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 through to the 24th January 2021. Their latest report (find it here), which is the seventh to be released covers data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 though to the 7th March 2021.

Just six weeks separate the first and seventh report, and the shocking increase in the number of women losing their unborn and newborn child in that time due to having either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is appalling.

This was the Governments own advice upon emergency approval of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine –

‘Pregnancy’

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

We told you about this back in December, as the Governments own advice also included comments on breast-feeding and fertility which were as follows –

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

FertilityIt is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

It is because of this advice released by the UK Government that we were so shocked to see in the first released report of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January 2021 a total of 4 women had suffered a miscarriage as a result of having the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

