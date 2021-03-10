UK: 191,832 Individual Adverse Events, Including Blindness And Deafness, Have Been Reported After Receiving The MRNA COVID Jabs

by Geoffrey Grider

Both the Pfizer/ BioNTech and Oxford/ AstraZeneca mRNA COVID vaccines were given temporary authorization in the U.K. by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the former in mid-December 2020, and the latter at the beginning of January 2021.

Since then, the Yellow Card scheme has flagged a combined 191,832 individual adverse events, or side effects, of varying degrees of injury.

Of the injuries recorded, AstraZeneca’s vaccine consistently performed the worst, accounting for 60% of all adverse events, and 58% of deaf and blind reports. Additionally, of the 402 fatalities, 197 were reported following use of the Pfizer formula, and 205 after taking AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Are you starting to see just how dangerous these jabs really are?

Coming up on a quarter of a million people in the UK who have and are experiencing adverse reactions to the mRNA vaccine including dozens of cases of blindness and deafness.

What if that was you who got the jab and now find yourself blind? Is it worth it to lose your eyes to have marginal protection from a virus with a [99.95% recovery rate for people under 70]?

“So they poured out for the men to eat. And it came to pass, as they were eating of the pottage, that they cried out, and said, O thou man of God, there is death in the pot. And they could not eat thereof.” 2 Kings 4:40 (KJB)

Remember, this is just the tip of the iceberg, it is only going to get much worse from here.

On top of all that, no one knows the long-term effects of injecting an mRNA vaccine into a human body, those studies have never been done and that’s why this type of vaccine has never been approved for human use.

And it is still not approved now outside of emergency use, so you need to think about that as well. This is not conspiracy theory, these are the facts on the ground.

Source: https://humansarefree.com

