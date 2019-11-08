U.S. And Russia at ‘Colossal’ Danger of Conflict, Mikhail Gorbachev Warns: ‘Nuclear Weapons Must Be Destroyed’

Former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev has warned that tensions between nuclear powers is putting the whole world at risk, calling for all weapons of mass destruction to be outlawed by the international community.

Speaking with the BBC, the last leader of the Soviet Union warned that the U.S. and Russia remain in a state of conflict even though the Cold War ended some 30 years ago.

This confrontation—which he described as “chilly, but still a war”—is among the greatest threats to global security, the 88 year old suggested.

“Look at what’s happening—in different places there are skirmishes, there are shootings,” he explained. “Ships and aircraft are being sent here, there and everywhere. This is not a situation we want.”

While in power, Gorbachev worked with U.S. leaders to limit nuclear proliferation and soothe Cold War tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Among his landmark achievements was the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which banned ground-launched nuclear and conventional missiles with ranges from 310 miles 3,417 miles.

This forced the U.S. and Soviet Union foes to remove some 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles from the battlefield.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that the U.S. would leave the treaty, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of repeatedly violating its terms.

