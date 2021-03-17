Throwback To The Swine Flu Hoax: SAME Script, SAME Tactics, SAME Players — 10 Years Prior To COVID-19 They Tried The Same But Failed

11:25, 17 martie 2021

When not punished, criminals learn from mistakes and the same criminals turned Covid-19 into what they had hoped for H1N1 Swine Flu.

Thanks to better control of social media and mainstream narratives they have been successful thus far with their Covid-19 agenda.

Watch below (from BitChute.com):

And let’s not forget the swine flu “epidemic” of 1976:

CBS ” 60 MINUTES” documentary on the swine flu epidemic of 1976 in the U.S. It went on air only once and was never shown again. Watch this video documentary and listen to testimony of people who caught Gullian-Barre paralysis because of the swine flu vaccine (full article on the subject HERE):

Source: https://humansarefree.com 

 

