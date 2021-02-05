The Fraud of Climate Change And the Drive for Control

The birth-pangs of Technocracy are painful and messy as pseudo-science is pitted against real science. Climate change (and the COVID-19 panic) are instruments used to stampede the world into Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy. Will the lies ever stop? Not likely. ⁃ TN Editor

Man-made Climate Change is being used as the catalyst for tall tales of melting ice caps, drowning polar bears, and flooded islands. It’s even being blamed for a rise in wars and poverty. In the name of Climate Change there is a drive to destroy Free markets and the very concepts of limited Government, private property, and individual liberty.

We’re told that we must all sacrifice and give up our “selfish” lifestyle as we are required to “live on less” – to save the planet. And above all, we are warned not to question any of this because the science is settled. The debate is over. Stop talking about it – We must act NOW!

But what are the facts? What is the basis of the Climate Change charges, and why is there no room for a difference of opinion, no matter what new facts may be discovered? In short, what is the true “end game?”

Climate Change alarmists claim that about 2700 scientists agree with them and that these represent about 97% of all scientists. And so, they claim, it is an indisputable fact. But the fact is, there is no consensus in the scientific community over Climate Change. A U.S. Senate minority report says more than 650 scientists express dissent over man-made global warming claims. In addition, over 30,000 scientists have signed on to a petition that says there is no convincing evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane or other greenhouse gasses causes or will … cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.

Now, I’m not a scientist, but neither is Al Gore. However I know that true science is rarely settled. Consensus means nothing. Science isn’t a democracy in which the one idea with the most votes wins. Science is based on fact – provable fact. It doesn’t matter how many agree or disagree. Truth in science is all that matters. But if you cut off anyone’s ability to even question someone’s findings you have fallen prey to a specific political agenda. And that is exactly what we are facing.

You can obviously run down a lot of rabbit holes in trying to discuss man-made Climate Change. But the real question is this – is climate change caused by man or is temperature change really just from natural causes? That is the debate – the ONLY debate. The answer to that question is mandatory before we allow Climate Change forces to begin to impose massive regulations that will control, perhaps even destroy human existence.

Those pushing the Climate Change position insist that it is not of natural causes. They declare that the warming is purely man-made from pollution – specifically emissions of CO2 into the atmosphere. They say that is creating what has been called a Green House effect as the CO2 becomes trapped, forcing a warming of the Earth.

It’s absolutely vital that they win that argument because IF climate change is actually proven to be from natural causes and not man-made, then their entire argument would fail and their entire political agenda will collapse along with their influence over government policy and their access to massive amounts of money. Is it any wonder that they are very nervous about those they call climate skeptics – those scientists and spokesmen who dispute their dire findings about the climate?

That’s why, to maintain control, radical environmental forces, such as the Sierra Club, Nature Conservancy, and the World Wildlife Fund, have used their power and influence over scientific journals to block the publication of any reports to the contrary. They have moved to block research grants to anyone who doesn’t toe the party line. Al Gore has called for Nuremberg-style public trials for anyone publicly questioning or disputing the claims of global warming. No discouraging word is to be heard.

But if Global Warming is so real – non-debatable – then what are they so afraid of? Why such dire efforts to stop anyone from expressing doubts? The fact is – and they are well aware of this – there simply is no evidence of man-made global warming.

According to scientist Joanne Nova, a former climate change alarmists – turned skeptic, if greenhouse gases are warming the earth, then, by now, we are supposed to see the first signs of it in a patch of air 10 kilometers above the tropics. But this hot spot just isn’t there.

MIT scientist Willie Soon, wrote that the warming during the past 30 year period was basically caused by storm activity on the Sun. He titled his report, “It’s the Sun, Stupid!”

In 1985, Ice cores extracted from Greenland revealed temperatures and CO2 levels going back 150,000 years. The original data seemed to indicate that temperatures and CO2 were locked together, thus giving birth to both the theory of the “greenhouse effect” and the climate change movement. But in 1999, scientists began to find that carbon levels actually rose and fell “AFTER” the temperatures did. And by 2003 scientists had much better data to show that the lag between temperatures rising and rising carbon levels was a lag of as much as 800 years.

Skeptic scientists who question the validity of the man-made Climate Change argument say that, if CO2 was a major driver of temperature change then they would rise indefinitely in a “runaway” greenhouse effect. That hasn’t happened in 500 million years. Their conclusion is that CO2 is obviously trivial in determining what causes temperature changes. Something else is causing global warming.

What we have experienced is a tsunami of data from computer models and government warming data collection thermometers screaming about massive warming taking place. The models are man-made and THEY are wrong. These are the facts: There has been no warming – at all – in the past 18 years. If anything, we are seeing a cooling period beginning. That is completely natural. It gets cold. It gets hot. The North and South Poles are not melting. The ice is actually growing thicker. Global sea ice is at a record high.

So the sea levels are not rising and islands are not about to drown. And neither are polar bears. Their population is actually increasing by large numbers. Tropical rain forests are growing faster than scientists thought, due to rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. CO2 is actually good for nature.

What, then, is the true end game? Why are they so desperate to hang on to the Climate Change argument, no matter how many times it is disproved?

Christine Stewart, the former Canadian Minister of the Environment, said, “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony…climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”

Timothy Wirth, formally of the Clinton Administration, and now the President of the UN Foundation, said, “We’ve got to ride this global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic and environmental policy.” In other words, the end justifies the means!

What do these two quotes tell you? They hint that there is a bigger agenda than environmental protection in the Climate Change enforcement drive. They talk about economics and justice. Can it be that the environment serves simply as the excuse to disguise a larger plan?

Can such a diabolical plan exist? Or is that just a conspiracy theory from paranoid right wing fringe fanatics. The Club of Rome, one of the premier power forces working under the UN tent said in one of its reports, “In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. All of these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.”

National sovereignty, free enterprise, and private property ownership were all targeted as an evil oppressor that must be eliminated in the name of peace, health and happiness. As this process moved forward there were public statements that hinted of what was to come.

Paul Ehrlich, now a Professor of Population Studies at Stanford University said, “A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States. De-development means brining our economic system into line with the realities of ecology and the world resource situation.”

And then in 1992, the United Nation’s Earth Summit in Rio introduced the master plan – what they called a “Comprehensive Blue Print” for reorganizing human society. It was called Agenda 21.

The UN explained Agenda 21 like this, “Effective execution of Agenda 21 will require a profound reorientation of all human society, unlike anything the world has ever experienced. A major shift n the priorities of both government and individuals and an unprecedented redeployment of human and financial resources. This shift will demand that a concern for the environmental consequences of every human action be integrated into individual and collective decision-making at every level.”

Maurice Strong, Chairman of the Earth Summit, summed it all up in his official address to the Summit when he said, “Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrial nations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

And isn’t that exactly what we see happening in the United States and in industrial nations around the world? Always the same three words were used to describe the all-encompassing reach of this new Comprehensive Blue Print. Those words are, Economy, Equity, and Environment. Better known as the Three Es. It started as Agenda 21, then became Agenda 2030, now it’s the Green New Deal, and its racing into policy across the nation from city council, to county commission to state legislature.

Social Equity

Social Equity is based on a demand for “social justice.” Social Equity and Social Justice require that the world’s wealth be redistributed according to government dictates. No private property. No private industry. Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA are demonstrating how Social Justice will work for you. Pay attention.

Economic Prosperity

At the root of Agenda 21 economics are Public/Private Partnerships – pulled together into a government-driven economy called “corporatism.” The partnerships allow for special tax breaks; access to certain lands for some developers, but not others; non-compete clauses in government projects that guarantee profits for some, access to grants and lucrative special government projects, and much more.

Corporations that play ball get the power of government and Government gets to hide behind the independence of private business. Nearly every state is now working on legislation to make this official government policy. It’s called Benefit Corporations.

This is the new way business is being run in America under Sustainable Development. The business plan of the day – lobby for regulations. Destroy your competition with regulations and gather the goodies for yourself. Watch how many millions of dollars these global corporations are donating to BLM to achieve more power.

It’s not free enterprise. The true description is government-sanctioned monopolies, right out of the Mussolini fascist play book.

Ecological Integrity

That’s just the excuse for it all. To understand the power of this transformation of society under sustainable development, consider this quote from the UN’s Biodiversity treaty which was also introduced at the 1992 Earth Summit:

“Nature has an integral set of different values (cultural, spiritual and material) where humans are one strand in nature’s web and all living creatures are considered equal. Therefore the natural way is the right way and human activities should be molded along nature’s rhythms.”

This quote lays down the ground rules for the entire Sustainable Development agenda. And only a strong, central, all-powerful government can protect the environment. Individuals and limited government can’t be trusted because man is nothing more than a swarm of locusts which swoops down on nature and sucks it clean until there is nothing left. Nothing good comes from man, according to Sustainablist doctrine.

Agenda 21 is a threat to our nation, to your local community, to you – because it IS a comprehensive blueprint specifically designed to change our way of life and our form of government. Al Gore, in his book, Earth in the Balance, said we would have to go through a “wrenching transformation” to rid us of the horrors of the Twentieth Centuries’ Industrial Revolution.

Christiana Figueres (Executive Secretary, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), the woman in charge of the drive to impose global warming policy, said just couple of months ago, “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution…” Can their goals be any clearer?

But, how do you take such radical, obviously Socialist ideas and enforce them in the number one free market nation on Earth? Answer: impose it on the local level in every community in the nation.

The American Planning Association is the largest planning group in the nation. They are operating in almost every community. The APA is part of the Planners Network which promotes a statement of principles that reads, “We believe planning should be a tool for allocating resources…and eliminating the great inequalities of wealth and power in society…because the free market has proven incapable of doing this.” That is what every planner in every community believes and that is what is incorporated in every planning program they create.

Author Ted Trainer, explains how and why to impose the local process as he described it in his book, “ Transition to a Sustainable and Just World .” “Consumer society cannot be reformed to make it sustainable or just; it must be largely replaced by a society with fundamentally different structures. Local planning focuses on curtailing energy and natural resource and land use.” Says Trainer, “The essential aim is not to fight against consumer- capitalist society, but to build the alternative to it.” And that’s exactly what Agenda 21 and Sustainable Development are designed to do – build an alternative to our American Republic of elected, representative, limited government.

There are three main targets of attack:

Destroy private property ownership and control. Impose regional councils and government, taking government further away from the people. Feed the plan with federal grant money.

From the 1992 UN Earth Summit, the process moved forward rapidly. President Bill Clinton created by Executive Order, the President’s Council on Sustainable Development. Through the Council, the same Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) which had helped to create Agenda 21, now fanned out into the federal bureaucracy. They helped to write the grant programs through nearly every federal agency. These grants, touted as voluntary, came armed with specific dictates to any community that took the grant – detailing specific programs and guidelines that must be followed. Those guidelines were the specifics of the implementation of Agenda 21.

Armed with such regulations and the federal grants, the same NGO’s then descended on state legislatures to pressure for passage of regulations to force every community to prepare a comprehensive development plan. Then those same NGO’s headed to the local communities to “help” them write and implement those master plans. And of course, they came loaded down with the necessary money to pay for it – the federal grants. The grants, through HUD, the EPA and nearly every other agency in the Federal Government are the kool-aid used to spread the policy into your community.

The rules impose guidelines created on the international level for building materials, building, plumbing, and electric codes; installing bike lanes; building apartment buildings with no parking lots, and establishment of public transportation, including light rail trains to discourage the use of private transportation. Not to mention restrictions on water and energy use.

If a community takes the grant, they accept the restrictions. In short, they must implement the guidelines of Agenda 21. In the back rooms of city hall and the state legislature, your government officials work hand-in-hand to write policy with the very NGOs which created Agenda 21.

And what are the results of this internationally-created, federally-funded, and state-enforced assault on your local community and your own home? Private property rights are disappearing; energy is being tightly controlled; jobs are disappearing; community development means pack and stack high rise housing; and bike paths are jamming roads as taxes are skyrocketing.

The function of legitimate elected government within the Sustainablist system is fast becoming little more than the rubber stamp to create and enforce the dictates of something called Stakeholder Councils – run by – you guessed it – the same NGO organizations that wrote Agenda 21 in the first place. It’s the demise of representative government.

The UN Commission on Global Governance said: “Regionalism must precede globalism. We foresee a seamless system of governance from local communities, individual states, regional unions and up through the United Nations itself.” Is it then a coincidence that regionalism is becoming the fastest growing change in how our government is operating?

Why does it seem so difficult today to deal with government – to get them to listen to you? Because you don’t count. Local control is gone. They make their plans in the back rooms, out of sight and out of reach of the people. These non-elected regional councils should never have the power to legislate. That must only be done by actual elected bodies directly representing and answerable to you. This is how government is spiraling out of control under Sustainable Development. The main change from all of this growth in the power of government is corruption and loss of control by the people.

The economics of so-called Sustainable Smart Growth are sobering and hit few harder than the poor and young families just starting out. A recent report by the real estate data firm Zillow says that developers are no longer planning to build starter homes for young or low income buyers. The only homes they plan to build are those for the rich or federally-subsidized low-income apartments.

To get you out of your cars, the State of Washington’s legislature has set a target of reducing per capita driving of cars by 50% by 2050. Oregon is the first state to implement plans to measure how many miles you drive per year and tax it. Oregon is also the first state to ban zoning protections for single-family homes. There are plans now to install devises that will allow the government to shut off your car if your drive too much.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of low income families are being uprooted from their homes and relocated, often against their will, into “Preferred Development Areas.”

Yet, as Americans are being forced to live this way, all under the excuse of environmental protection – here is the kicker – the little known fact- that none of it is necessary – because it doesn’t work.

A few years ago, the American Planning Association did a study to see if all of their efforts to enforce Smart Growth worked. Would you be shocked to learn that the APA’s own study reported that Smart Growth does not work?!

Here is the final concluding paragraph of that APA-sponsored study:

“The current planning policy strategies for land use and transportation have virtually no impact on the major long term increases in resource and energy consumption. They generally tend to increase costs and reduce economic competitiveness…In many cases, the socioeconomic consequences of less housing choices, crowding, and congestion may outweigh the very modest co2 reduction benefits.”

The fact is, Smart Growth really means the end of private property rights and single family homes, to force us to live in stack and pack high rises where residents are over-taxed, over-regulated, rents are high and individual thoughts and actions are viewed as a threat to the “well-ordered society.”

THIS is what your local officials are telling you is a LOCAL plan. Yet, every plan is the same – across the nation. And every single one of these programs is now being enforced in your local planning boards.

This top down control is the perfect description of a “Soviet.” And THAT is what Sustainable Development is. THAT is what the comprehensive blue print is in action! THAT is what regional planning really is. THAT is Agenda 21. And THAT is the root of the Biden Administration’s “Great Reset” policy.

