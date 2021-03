Patrick Wood, Editor of Technocracy News & Trends, was recently interviewed by Curtis Bowers, a noted filmmaker and formerly a member of the Idaho House of Representatives. His widely-received documentaries include Agenda: Grinding America Down (2010) and Agenda 2: Masters of Deceit (2016).

This interview provides a detailed view of Technocracy and how it it being applied to the global economic system.



