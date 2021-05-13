STUDY: ‘Third Wave’ Of Sickness And Death Will Be Dominated By Those Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated

When genetic scientists decided to recklessly meddle with the human immune system, the aftermath of the first round of gene therapy jabs guaranteed only one thing: ongoing direct access to humans for an unending series of additional gene therapy shots. For those who died as a result, no apologies will be forthcoming. ⁃ TN Editor

The next big wave of COVID infections, already hitting states such as Michigan, will be dominated by people who have been fully vaccinated.

This was predicted by the authors of a scientific study published in a British medical journal.

Between 60 and 70 percent of “third wave” COVID deaths and hospitalizations will be from people who were fully vaccinated, according to the study, Summary of Further Modeling of Easing Restrictions, published March 31 by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

This may at least partially explain why Detroit-area hospitals are filling up with COVID patients.

But you won’t read about this angle to the story from anyone in the mainstream media. They are reporting the story as simply a new wave of COVID hospitalizations and deaths caused by a UK-based variant of the virus that has nothing to do with the high rate of vaccinations. [See Detroit News, April 15, 2021, Beaumont nears COVID hospital capacity as experts warn of ‘new pandemic.’]

Mainstream news outlets have yet to express the tiniest bit of curiosity as to why the big spike in COVID is taking place even as large percentages of the public have been vaccinated [Michigan is one of the most-vaccinated states in the nation with nearly 30 percent of Michiganders receiving the jab]. In fact, health officials quoted in the above Detroit News article are blaming “vaccine hesitancy” for the new wave, a diabolical falsification of what’s going on in Michigan meant to put more pressure on the people who refuse the unproven experimental injection.

Apparently those health officials haven’t read the new British study, which states:

“The resurgence in both hospitalizations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60% and 70% of the wave respectively. This can be attributed to the high levels of uptake in the most at-risk age

groups, such that immunization failures account for more serious illness than unvaccinated individuals.” [See page 10, summary point No. 32].

And what do the British scientists who authored the study say is the answer to this dilemma of the fully vaccinated coming down with COVID? Why, more vaccines and more lockdowns, of course!

And Big Pharma is more than happy to comply. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced a “third dose” of its vaccine will be needed within 12 months of the second dose and likely another dose every year after that. As we predicted, the globalists planned all along to use COVID to scare people into getting annual injections. Nobody knows what’s in these injections or how they will affect human health in the medium and long term.

The scenario taking shape is beginning to look like the one Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned us about in early March. Based on his years of experience in the vaccine industry, Vanden Bossche called for a halt to the mass vaccination programs being conducted “in the middle of a pandemic.” He said that if the jabs were not halted they would lead to the creation of stronger and stronger variants of the virus until a “super virus” takes hold and wipes out huge numbers of people. [See Top vaccine expert calls for global moratorium on COVID injections, LeoHohmann.com, March 17, 2021]

Speaking to ChurchMilitant.com, academic and mental-health ethicist Niall McCrae noted that “the report’s prediction that 70% of COVID-19 deaths will be of dual-vaccinated people is quite startling.”

“Clearly these pseudo-scientific modelers would like us to be locked down ad infinitum, but do they know something that governments and public health authorities aren’t telling us?” Dr. McCrae asked.

The academic slammed the study’s “Alice-in-Wonderland logic, ‘following the science’ down a rabbit hole” since “the report states, ‘this is because vaccine uptake has been so high in the oldest age groups,’ and that ‘this is not the result of vaccines being ineffective, merely uptake being so high.’”

McCrae elaborated:

“We already know that for two to three weeks after the injection, elderly and vulnerable people are at increased risk of serious respiratory infection, due to lowering of immunity. That’s why there was a surge in deaths after vaccination rollout, with the evidence most stark in countries with the highest vaccination numbers; such as Hungary, Israel, Serbia, Gibraltar and the United Arab Emirates.”

Even more concerning is the report’s warning of a longer-term risk to the vaccinated. Will they be more prone to COVID-19 variants or to other viruses, as Vanden Bossche suggested?

McCrae answered as follows:

“In the old joke when someone asks an Irishman for directions, and he says, ‘I wouldn’t start from here,’ I fear for those who took the jab and thought that the road ahead would be safe and straightforward.”

