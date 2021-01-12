Smartphone Apps Under Development For Global Vaccine Passport

And then just like that, the world was transformed into a caste system of “touchables” and “untouchables”. This has absolutely nothing to do with public or your private health, but rather total control over your behavior and person. Technocracy has no capacity for mercy or common sense, and the world will soon feel its iron teeth penetrating the human condition. ⁃ TN Editor

Vaccine passports, hastily ushered in as a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to become “widely available” during the first half of 2021. “Rest assured, the nerds are on it,” Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Linux Foundation, told CNN Business.1

The Linux Foundation has partnered with IBM, the COVID-19 Credentials Initiative and CommonPass, a digital “health passport,” in order to develop vaccine credential apps that will be applicable globally.

If the initiative is successful, you’ll likely be required to pull up a vaccine certificate on your phone showing when and where you were vaccinated, along with which type of vaccine, in order to get on a plane or attend an indoor event, such as a concert, for starters.

“If we’re successful, you should be able to say: I’ve got a vaccine certificate on my phone that I got when I was vaccinated in one country, with a whole set of its own kind of health management practices … that I use to get on a plane to an entirely different country and then I presented in that new country a vaccination credential so I could go to that concert that was happening indoors for which attendance was limited to those who have demonstrated that they’ve had the vaccine,” Behlendorf said.2

The notion of having to present proof of a voluntary medical procedure in order to travel or attend public events is unprecedented in the U.S., but is being presented as a measure to protect public health. In reality, your freedom to go about your normal, daily life is being threatened, unless you consent to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. And this may only be the beginning.

What You Need to Know About CommonPass

The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum created the Common Trust Network, which developed the CommonPass app that’s intended to act as a health passport in the near future.

The app allows users to upload medical data such as a COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination, which then generates a QR code that you will show to authorities as your health passport.3 The proposed common framework “for safe border reopening” around the world involves the following:4

Every nation must publish their health screening criteria for entry into the country using a standard format on a common framework Each country must register trusted facilities that conduct COVID-19 lab testing for foreign travel and administer vaccines listed in the CommonPass registry Each country will accept health screening status from foreign visitors through apps and services built on the CommonPass framework Patient identification is to be collected at the time of sample collection and/or vaccination using an international standard The CommonPass framework will be integrated into flight and hotel reservation check-in processes

Eventually, the CommonPass framework will be integrated with already existing personal health apps such as Apple Health and CommonHealth. If you want to travel, your personal health record will be evaluated and compared to a country’s entry requirements, and if you don’t meet them, you’ll be directed to an approved testing and vaccination location.

The groundwork for CommonPass was laid out in an April 21, 2020, white paper by The Rockefeller Foundation,5 and is part of the rollout of global surveillance and social control known as “the Great Reset.”

According to CNN, “Airlines including Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, as well as hundreds of health systems across the United States and the government of Aruba,” have already partnered with the Common Trust Network and their CommonPass app.6

The CommonPass App, Smart Cards Are Coming

CommonPass is just one example of apps being developed to track your personal health information and convert it into a digital health ID that you’ll need to scan just to go about your daily life. IBM developed the Digital Health Pass, which companies can use to assess everything from coronavirus test results and vaccination to an individual’s temperature.

If you don’t have a cellphone, you won’t be exempt from the need to show your health credentials. Companies that are part of the COVID-19 Credentials Initiative are working on a smart card that acts as a digital health credential that can be easily presented even if you don’t have a smartphone or stable internet connection.7

August 28, 2020, Ireland was among the first to begin a national trial of their new Health Passport Ireland initiative8 to track and display results of COVID-19 testing — and facilitate increased COVID-19 testing for businesses and the public, plus display COVID-19 vaccination status.9

The initiative has since been renamed Health Passport Europe,10 and states the system will soon be used worldwide for international travels. Aside from travel and tourism, Health Passports will be used for health care purposes, events, factories and offices, and even in schools and child care centers.

So, in order to achieve the “freedom” you need to go about your normal, daily life, you only need to get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, have a health administrator create a Health Passport account in your name, download the app on your phone, receive your COVID-19 test results on your phone (and get retested as required), then display your COVID-19 status and vaccination history whenever it’s requested.

For those who haven’t been tested, Health Passport Europe states that you can still immediately use the technology by downloading the Health Passport Scanner app and using it to scan others whenever needed.

By scanning others to get their COVID-19 status, “It gives great security for you and your family throughout or daily lives, for example when availing of services, whilst travelling, at events, at work and much more.”11

Special Treatment ‘Same as a Mandatory Vaccination’

While many countries have suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandated, by giving special privileges to the vaccinated, such as the ability to travel, attend social events or even enter a workplace, it essentially amounts to the same thing.

“As important as vaccination is for all of us: No special treatment for the vaccinated,” Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “Distinguishing between the vaccinated and the not-vaccinated would be the same as a mandatory vaccination.”12

Still, Thomas Mertens, head of Germany’s Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO), has stated that vaccine passports may one day be used to grant access to travel, restaurants, concerts and cinemas, and may also be required by certain businesses.

“These are private agreements made by the restaurant owner, the airline and the concert organizer,” he told Die Welt newspaper. “I think something like that is possible. I’m not a lawyer, and at the end of the day lawyers will have to decide.”13

Seehofer, however, stated that while the government couldn’t stop businesses from requiring vaccination of their customers, he was clearly against it: “All I can do is warn against it. Special treatment for the vaccinated would divide society.”14

Meanwhile, Spain, which plans to vaccinate 2.3 million over a 12-week period, is maintaining a register of people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine and intends to share it with other countries in the European Union.15 While the vaccine is voluntary, citizens are being called for their turn by the national health system, making it easy to track those who refuse.

In 2018, the European Commission drafted a proposal to strengthen cooperation against vaccine preventable diseases, including joint action to increase vaccination coverage, stating, “Vaccination programmes have become increasingly fragile; in the face of low uptake of vaccines, vaccine hesitancy, the increasing cost of new vaccines and shortages in vaccine production and supply in Europe.”16

It appears the sharing of private health information, including who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, is part of that joint action.

Tracking and Tracing Are Here

One year ago, it would have been hard to imagine widespread acceptance for cellphone apps that collect your vaccination status and convert it into a health passport you may soon need to present in order to travel or attend recreational events like concerts, or even attend school or go to work. But under the context of a pandemic, it’s suddenly perceived as necessary for public health.

“Vaccinated? Show Us Your App,” reads a New York Times headline from December 13, 2020, which states that United, JetBlue and Lufthansa airlines plan to introduce CommonPass in the coming weeks.17 “It is just the start of a push for digital Covid-19 credentials that could soon be embraced by employers, schools, summer camps and entertainment venues,” the Times added.

Indeed, Dr. Brad Perkins, Commons Project Foundation’s chief medical officer, added, “This is likely to be a new normal need that we’re going to have to deal with to control and contain this pandemic.”

Getting health passports to become a new normal has, in fact, been part of the plan all along for the Commons Project, which began developing software that tracks medical data well before the COVID-19 pandemic.18 “But spikes in virus cases around the world this spring accelerated its work,” The New York Times reported.

It’s Not About Infectious Disease

Now partnered with the World Economic Forum, CommonPass represents the beginning stage of mass tracking and tracing, under the guise of keeping everyone safe from infectious disease.

It is part and parcel of the Great Reset and the fourth industrial revolution, the nuts and bolts of which boil down to transhumanism. In years past, this plan was referred to as a “new world order” or “one world order.” All of these terms, however, refer to an agenda that has the same ultimate goal.

As explained by journalist James Corbett, for those who forgot about what the New World Order was/is all about, it’s “centralization of control into fewer hands, globalization [and] transformation of society through Orwellian surveillance technologies.”19

In other words, it’s technocracy, where we the people know nothing about the ruling elite while every aspect of our lives is surveilled, tracked and manipulated for their gain. The tracking and tracing of COVID-19 test results and vaccination are setting the stage for biometric surveillance, tracking and tracing, which will eventually be tied in with all your other medical records, digital ID, digital banking and a social credit system.

What can you do? Getting informed and sharing your knowledge is the first step to protecting your freedom. Next, learn the role of your local sheriff, who should safeguard your Constitutional rights and protect your civil liberties against unlawful government overreach.

The most important part is to contact your local sheriff and urge him or her to learn about the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA).

The goal is to create a partnership between the people, the sheriff and the local law enforcement chiefs to make sure county sheriffs are trained on Constitutional rights and their own role as guardians of the Constitution and protectors of civil liberties, so they will no longer enforce unlawful, unconstitutional orders, whatever they might be.

