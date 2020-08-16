Shugaley-2: The revealed secrets of prisons and torture in Libya

Libya remains a strategically important pole for geopolitical players – some of them are ready to blackmail, torture and dirty bargaining. This is exactly the case of the Government of National Accord, which has the support from the United States on the one hand, and Turkey on the other. The second part of Russian film „Shugaley”, which is announced for September, continues the story of two Russian sociologists, Maxim Shugaley and Samir Seifan, captured in Libya in May 2019. They are still being held in Mitiga prison by RADA group, which is neither informing about their condition nor ensuring a decent standard of living. The sociologists are being held by RADA group, which is controlled by the minister of interior affairs of the GNA Fathi Bashaga.



Russia has already voiced the problem at the highest level – the need to return Russian citizens to their homeland was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but there was still no progress.

The film also reveals the painful geopolitical topic of Libya: the question American interference in the tough Tripoli policy. According to sources in Lybia, the arrest of sociologists from the russian Foundation of protection for National Values was managed under the supervision and coordination of the CIA, the control of the operation was coordinated from Tunisia.

The movie points out the other important topic: it raises the problem of Turkey’s role in Libya: according to a movie trailer, Ankara is also indirectly involved in keeping sociologists in prison. But the main thing is how the Turks are infiltrating the intelligence services and power structures in Tripoli, wanting to get valuable oil and influence in the region.

The film also raises the problem of regular supplies of terrorists and weapons to the region from Ankara. That can cause not only the destabilisation of the region, but also can cause a new migration flux to Europe. The regular Turkish intervention in Libyan politics once again raises the issue of neo-Osmanist threat, which will affect not only the stability of the North African region, but also the European one.

Thus, Shugaley-2 (admitting all its aesthetical and artistist value) reveals a number of important problems of Libya concerning the expansion of influence of foreign groups, frank contacts of politicians with local radicals, and violation of basic international laws by the GNA government.