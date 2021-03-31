S THIS THE ENDGAME: Use Financial Collapse to Force Vaccination, Digital ID and Cashless Society?

INTRODUCTION

I have just found an article which allows us to understand how the goal of the world’s super-rich – the Great Reset – can become a reality in the near future. It is an in-depth discussion of an upcoming Financial Cyberattack simulation Cyber Polygon 2021.(1) It provides an answer to this important question: We know what the super-rich want to achieve, but how are they going to do it?

CYBER POLYGON 2021 SHOWS THE NEXT PHASE OF THE GREAT RESET

Those of us who are seen as conspiracy theorists know what has happenen in the last year was part of a well-planned exercise to change how the world is run. It is a plan developed by the world’s super-rich and implemented through institiutions and government agencies they control as well as countless NDOs. It has been most recently been publicly described as the Great Reset. In 2019 World Economic Forum, the public face of the Great Reset, held Event 201 in which the Covid-19 “plandemic” was discussed in a war-game exercise. As we all know, it came to pass early in 2020. The Emergency the “plandemic” justified has led to the complete takeover of virtually all governments by more or less invisible advisors who dictate the same draconian policies everywhere under the guise of a health emergency. Participants in the Cyber Polygon 2020 In 2020 the World Economic Forum ran a high-profile cyberattack simulation that targeted the financial industry called Cyber Polygon. Now they have plan for a similar event this year, called Cyber Polygon 2021:

“On Wednesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF), along with Russia’s Sberbank and its cybersecurity subsidiary BI.ZONEannounced that a new global cyberattack simulation would take place this coming July to instruct participants in “developing secure ecosystems” by simulating a supply-chain cyberattack similar to the recent SolarWinds hack that would “assess the cyber resilience” of the exercise’s participants.”(2)

This exercise is notible for the prominent inclusion of Russia via its Sberbank and its cybersecurity subsidiary BI.ZONE.

“Together with the World Economic Forum, BI.ZONE, a subsidiary of Sberbank, manages the Cyber Polygon project. Sberbank’s largest shareholder, as of last year, is the Russian government, and it is thus often described by English-language media outlets as a state-controlled bank. Other participants include IBM, Interpol, Ericsson, Mobile TeleSystems, the Cyber Peace Instutiute, funded byMicrosoft, Facebook, Mastercard, and the Hewlett Foundation.”(3)

On the basis of what we have seen already, there is little doubt that a successful cyber attack on the world’s financial system will take place some time after Cyber Polygon 2021, perhaps near the beginning of 2022, if they follow the same schedule.

CAN WE PREDICT WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO ORDINARY PEOPLE IN A FINANCIAL CYBER ATTACK?

In 2016 the World Economic Forum published a paper “Understanding Systemic Cyber Risk”.(4) This outlined how cyberattacks could result in the following problems for the financial system as a whole. I will explain each of them briefly here and show what the most likely outcome of such an attack would be.

1. Failure of an institution’s ability to meet its payment or settlement obligations, which could trigger a contagion effect where other financial institutions would not be able to meet their settlement obligations.

One of the hidden activities of banks is that each day they must settle what they owe each other. If you make a payment of $10 to Coles using an ANZ card, but Coles banks with the Commonwealth Bank, then the ANZ must pay your $10 to the Commonwealth so they can deposit it in Coles’ account. These are the daily “payment or settlement obligations” which keep the economy alive. Millions of these invisible transactions are carried out to enable most but not all of our daily activities.

If one large bank cannot pay what it owes to other banks, they in turn may no be able to pay other banks or large corporations what they must pay them because of other legal obligations. This could lead to a cascade of bank failures in which they can no longer meet their obligations like giving you the money you have in your bank account. “Sorry but we don’t have enough money to pay you.” Banks are after all private corporations which have the overriding goal of making a profit. This would mean that your money would just disappear, and to the best of my knowledge banks do not guarantee to replace your money if it were to disappear in this way. In the 19th and early 20th century banks often failed in this way. This produced a real hatred of banks until modern legislation and decades of a public relations campaign has made them appear to be responsible actors in the economy.

2. Failure or severe or prolonged disruption of a core payment and settlement system, which can be compromised at various endpoints, affecting multiple country and locations’ securities markets.

This is a different kind of problem. Again there are more or less invisible (to us) payment systems to transfer money from major corporations or single individuals to corporations, banks or individual all over the world. Some of these transactions are involved in buying or selling the financial securities we see listed on stock exchanges. Trading these securities is a central part of doing business for major corporations, so a disruption to buying and selling securities on the stock market or other trading locations would jepordize the trillions of dollars of assets locked up in the paper economy of high finance.

3. The loss or compromise of the availability and integrity of key financial data.

Although most people don’t realize it, virtually all of our money exists as files in private banks. These files show what are your assets and liabilities (loans) and the assets (your loans) and the liabilities of the banks. But banks and other financial insitutions also keep track of the ownership of stocks, bonds and other financial instruments. It is the “loss or compromise” of this “key financial data” that would damage or destroy the financial system itself. In plain English, this key financial data shows who owns what assets. If this data was even compromised, that is changed, investors would panic because they might not be able to prove they owned what they thought they owned.

4. Widespread loss of trust and confidence in the payment and settlement systems.

Widespread loss of trust and confidence like this would show up as people refusing to deal with banks or credit cards, preferring instead to deal only in cash. Remember than 100 years ago people only had cash and banks only had paper records of their financial dealings. If there was no confidence in the world global financial system our world would not come to an end, but it would be different for a while until a better system could be organized in each country. The global financial system is good only for global corporations and globalist plans. The Pyramids, the Cathedrals in Europe, and the Empire State Building were all constructed without the contemporary global financial system, the World Bank, the IMF, or even WEF.

Now we have seen what might happen to the world financial system in a future cyber attack, I will predict that it is only the first altermative that we should expect in any real attack. Why? Because this kind of attack limits damage to the commercial, retail banks that deal with everyday financial transactions. The other three possibilities would damage the wealth of the super-rich and other major investors. They don’t want to see damage to trade on stock markets, alteration or destruction of records of ownership, or a total collapse of the world financial system. So if the WEF and friends organize a cyber attack, I expect that they will search out the weakest link among the major banks in the world. They, and the cyber criminals, will get the blame for our savings disappearing as if someone had simply hit the DELETE key.

We might even find a clue in the report of the Cyber Polygon exercise in 2020. The investigators found:

“21% of the teams (taking part in the 2020 exercise) could not earn a single point for the second round of the second scenario (threat hunting). This was attributed to ‘Threat Hunting’ being a relatively novel approach and the majority of organisations lacking experience of applying its techniques in practice”.(5)

If you wanted to launch a cyber attack, wouldn’t this be useful information? Perhaps we should see Cyber Polygon exercises as fishing expetitions to find the best way to mount a cyber attack. Is this like letting a gang of thieves install your security system?

SO WHAT WOULD HAPPEN NEXT?

In the WEF document which outlines the potential risks of a cyber attack on the global financial system they provide this answer:

“In such a scenario, central banks may be forced to take exceptional measures, such as the injection of liquidity funds, repurchase agreements, guarantees to extend the settlement window, and reductions in the cost of intraday and overnight borrowing, among others.”(6)

But would they do that if they really wanted to destroy the assets of ordinary people and small business? If we look at the 2008-9 crisis, we find that such measures were in fact used, but only to protect the big end of town, the major creditors and corporations. This “bail-out” using money from the Federal Reserve system did nothing to help ordinary people through the crisis. Instead I can hear them say something like this:

It can be all put together in one handy package: a universal ID system to guarantee you have access to money and and access to most venues.” “We did a bail-out of the banks before but it didn’t work and it cost too much. This time we need to do something different, like replace cash with digital Central Bank money. And while we are at it, if you want some of this money, we need to identify who you are and make sure you are healthy. We just happen to have a digital ID system handy. This is also just what we were thinking about so you can prove you have had the latest Covid-19 vaccination..” Is this an offer we can’t refuse?

In my next article I show how we can escape the WEF plan for our slavery. HOW WE CAN GET OUT OF THE FINANCIAL CRISIS THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM HAS PLANNED FOR US

APPENDIX: WHO COULD POSSIBLY WANT TO SEE THE COLLAPSE OF THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM?

It may come as a surprise that an editor of the “Financial Times” thinks that a financial collapse would be a jolly good idea. In an article “Time for a great reset of the financial system” Chris Watling argues that the system set up after the US abandoned the Gold Standard that was established near the end of WWII in the Bretton Woods agreement should not continue.(7) He says this system is “tired” and has “reached the end of its usefulness”. While he cites “rising inequality” and the high cost of houses, the real problem is $25 trillion of government debt. What would a reset of the financial system look like? “As part of that there should be widespread debt cancellation, especially the government debt held by central banks.” What about the rest of us? “Whether debt cancellation extends beyond that should be central to the negotiations between policymakers as to the construct of the new system.”

“The key reason that many western economies are now overly reliant on consumption, debt and house prices is because of the set-up of the domestic and international monetary and financial architecture. A Great Reset offers therefore opportunity to restore (some semblance of) economic fairness in western, and other, economies.”(8)

What Chris Watling fails to explain is that after Lehman Brothers investment bank collapsed, none of the policies which led to the financial crash of 2008 have changed. There was no thought of fundamental reform then.

“We are all familiar with the course of action taken from 2008-9: colossal bank bailouts enacted (without public consultation) that favoured creditors, not debtors, despite using taxpayer money. Quantitative easing (QE) has pumped trillions of dollars into the global financial system, unleashing a fresh wave of speculative investment and further widening income and wealth gaps.”(9)

We must not forget that the vast amount of consumer credit we all take for granted actually has a short history. In 1958 the Bank of America launched its first BankAmericard which was renamed Visa in 1976.(10) In the beginning they were handed out like confetti by banks. They were sent to you whether you wanted one or not. The banks might want to change things now, but they have organised and managed the financial system for decades, so the problems they see are problems of their own making.

Why is a reset of the financial system important now? Because the problems which were revealed in the 2008-9 crash have gotten much worse.

“Banks may be relatively safer and possess a bigger crisis toolkit, but the risk has moved to the largely unregulated shadow banking system which has massively increased in size, growing from $28 trillion in 2010 to $45 trillion in 2018. Even major banks like JP Morgan are forewarning an imminent crisis, which may be caused by a digital ‘flash crash’ in which high frequency investments (measuring trades in millionths of a second) lead to a sudden downfall of global stock markets.”(11)

The problem is that the debts in the system are so large than governments can no longer bail the system out as they did in 2008-9. So the super-rich have decided that rather than wait for another crash which would obviously be blamed on them, they will organise a cyber attack on the system to take the blame. Much as “Covid-19” is used to justify our loss of freedom and the bankruptcy of small business, they will blame “hackers” for the collapse of a system which has always been a house of cards.

FOOTNOTES:

2. Ibid.

3. Ibid.

5. Ibid.

6. Ibid.

8. Ibid.

11. Op cit.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+ Odnoklassniki