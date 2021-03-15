Noted Physician Makes Definitive Moral Case Against Mask Mandates

Although this primarily speaks to other physicians, it speaks to all people who insist they have the right to force you to wear a face mask in any setting. It is morally and ethically wrong as all physicians take the Hippocratic Oath to “Do no harm”. ⁃ TN Editor

I don’t have unlimited rights with respect to you. How do I know this? Since the signing of the US Constitution and its Amendments, and the Enlightenment generally, but more so since Emancipation, the Women’s Voting Rights Act, and the US Civil Rights Movement, the most widely accepted understanding of human rights is that they pertain to the equality, autonomy, dignity, freedom from bondage or oppression and the exercise of self-determination that contemporary people generally acknowledge as self-evident and inherent to each human being.

These establish, among other rights, for you to be free from oppression or harm done by me or anyone else. Internationally, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration are all guiding documents to governments around the world on the treatment of human beings, and our right as humans to be free from abuse.

This right of the individual to be free from harm has been widely appreciated, if not so widely honored, since much earlier in human history. Our human right to be free from harm is not to be violated by any entity, within the guidelines of The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Rabbi Hillel said the essential and inextricable corollary: “That which is hateful to you, do not do to another. That is the whole of the Torah. All the rest is commentary. Go and study.” The Buddha is quoted: “You shouldn’t harm others if you love yourself.” The Golden Rule is attributed to Jesus in each of the Gospels.

The instruction not to inflict harm is so essential that it is basic to major religions. It is the central operating principle of civil societies, and harmonious institutions, alliances, friendships and households. The Golden Rule is the only common precept among all the world’s religions.

So it is well-established that I am not allowed to cause harm to you. It is worth repeating: I may not hurt you. As a physician, I work under, as the central principle of my philosophy and my practice, the Golden Rule as Hillel’s corollary, otherwise known as the Hippocratic Oath: First Do No Harm.

But aren’t we all under the same oath? Aren’t we all obligated to not cause harm?

I never ask anyone to wear a mask. Why? I have no right to obstruct anyone’s breathing. I have no right to cause widely demonstrated and clinically confirmed hypoxic injuries to the brain, heart and musculoskeletal system known in the peer-reviewed research to be caused by masking. Yes, I am sorry that you have been told over the last year that masks don’t reduce oxygen, by emphatic and dogmatic people, but the fact remains that oxygen deficit during mask-wearing is very thoroughly established in peer-reviewed clinical data. Here[1], here[2] and here[3], for example.

And yes, surgeons also suffer from deoxygenation.[4] Excess of carbon dioxide, as it accumulates inside a mask, also is a mild poisoning of the entire body, and this is also established in clinical data. [5] [6] So if you demand that a child, a worker, a traveler, a consumer or anyone else wear a mask, you have been demanding that they mildly poison themselves.

I know this is vexing for some to read, but you cannot inflict harm with any moral authority, and you need to stop that now that you know it’s a problem, if you want to be able to live with yourself, or to exist peacefully with a good conscience.

But what about viruses?

What about them? There are trillions of viruses on our skin.[7] Must all skin be covered? Light, airborne, breeze-carried, aerosolized viruses have wafted through the mesh of masks, and shot out the side jets under people’s ears so consistently for the last year, that masked populations have had higher rates of COVID-19 than unmasked populations.[8]

Covid has a 99.74% survival rate among even those who take none of the best-known measures against it.[9] [10] Well-informed doctors keep our patients stocked with adequate preventive strategies against covid, which have a near perfect track record of prevention and recovery,[11] none of which involves the health-destroying practice of mask-wearing.

As a physician who has studied covid for about a year, my opinion is that covid is no threat whatsoever to well-informed people in any age group who have access to one or more inexpensive remedies, especially now that it, like all previous coronaviruses, has passed peak virulence and pathogenicity, and has mutated into more benign variants, with rapidly declining hospitalizations.[12]

Why do I have no right at all to demand that another person wear a mask? Even inside my home? Even when people are only a foot away from me? Even when we hug or shake hands?

Because I have no right to raise their blood pressure by an average of 12 points systolic.[13] I have no right to force anyone to incubate an average of 100,000 bacterial colonies in their airways or on their skin, which were cultured from the used masks of European train commuters.[14] I have no right to immobilize the cilia of people’s airways, which they need to help escalate inhaled viruses, bacteria and fungi up the trachea, away from the lungs.[15] I have no right to put asbestos fiber size particles deep into their lungs, where those can begin the process of pulmonary fibrosis (the most frightening and hopeless disease I have seen as a physician) and are unlikely to be exhaled.[16] I have no right to interfere with the function of a person’s immune system to perform its usual functions.[17] [18] [19]

My research team has compiled the most comprehensive research in the English language on the hazards of masks, through several peer-reviewed articles here,[20] in which we cited and linked to over 200 studies in the peer-reviewed published medical literature.

I do not have the right to impose a face covering on anyone, to put an obstacle in the path of anyone’s breath, and neither does anybody else, ever. If you think that you have that right, to make that demand of others, are you willing to pay the reparations, for both suffering and medical expenses, for the pneumonia, pulmonary fibrosis, cancer, and other diseases and injuries that may result from mask-wearing?

Source: https://www.technocracy.news

