‘No Jab, No Pay’: Australia to Use UBI, Benefit Payments to Enforce Vaccine Compliance

Following its reactionary move to lockdown the territory of Victoria based on what can only be described as a nomimal number of COVID cases and deaths, it seems that the country of Australia has now become ground zero for expediting the New Normal agenda.

As the world spotlight now hones in on the draconian measures being enforced by the Australian government, ministerial departments are relying on numerous spokespersons in order to sell what are effectively unconstitutional policies and dictatorial ‘health regulations.’

Currently running cover for the Prime Minister is Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt, who has taken a very aggressive stance against civil liberties this week, which he believes is justified because the supposed ‘threat of the pandemic.’ Hunt is championing an initiative previously launched by the country’s current Prime Minister Scot Morrison which was cynically named, “No Jab, No Pay.” Hunt explains how the government make its citizens take any vaccine they want to administer:

“We are keeping on the table the existing mechanisms we have such as no jab, no pay [and] no jab, no play,” he said.

“We are one of the world’s great vaccination nations and I expect very widespread uptake.”

Another prominent public face is Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth, who has been tacked with promoting a number of Chinese-style medical surveillance initiatives including the country’s dubious “COVIDSafe” app, which the government claims has helped stop the spread of coronavirus.

This week, Coatsworth was sent in front of the cameras to sell what has become the world’s most totalitarian government vaccine policy – where government agencies will threaten to withhold benefits to vulnerable citizens, and even deny children access to education – unless they accept government “encouragement” to take whatever vaccines are being mandated at the time.

Dr. Coatsworth explains in the video clip below:

These remarks come just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison let slip in public – revealing his own preference for mandatory vaccinations of Australians, before quickly walking back his statement.

“There are no mechanisms for compulsory … I mean, we can’t hold someone down and make them take it,” lamented the PM yesterday.

It’s now clear that the Australian government will attempt to use its divisive “No Jab, No Pay” scheme in order to force its most vulnerable and dependent members of the population to accept the newly fast-tracked, experimental COVID vaccine being touted by transnational pharmaceutical corporations like AstraZeneca and their financiers at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Government and mainstream media are also drafting in other surrogates to help sell the new vaccine agenda, like Dr Zac Turner who recently went on record in the national media to state how the government should use its power to single out any “anti-vaxxers” and suspend their normal rights as citizens until they accept the government’s list of vaccines – in the name of ‘public health.’

One thing is clear: this government seems determined to implement this transnational corporate agenda – regardless of the effects on its people.

ABC Australia reports…

Australians who reject coronavirus vaccination could lose access to some welfare payments, Health Minister Greg Hunt has said, after the Prime Minister conceded vaccination would not be mandatory.

While the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine is not yet certain, the Government has taken steps to secure supply of a leading candidate developed at Oxford University.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said if a vaccine was discovered, the Government would consider applying measures like “no jab, no pay” to ensure a high uptake.

“It won’t be mandatory, but it will be widely encouraged,” he said.

The government will aim for a 95 per cent vaccination rate, which it said would exclude those who cannot take the shot on medical grounds.

Mr Hunt said the existing no jab, no pay policy, which was introduced in 2015, had helped lift child immunisation rates for other diseases.

Under the policy, to be eligible for the full Family Tax Benefit A payment and the Child Care Subsidy, children need to be immunised.

Asked whether vaccination status could be linked to welfare payments, school attendance or travel, Mr Hunt said the Government reserved the right to make such moves.

“I’m confident that a very, very large numbers of Australians will take it up,” he said.

“We reserve the right, subject to medical advice, to take steps that might assist.”

Similarly, state governments in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and West Australia have no jab, no play laws, which require children to be fully vaccinated to be enrolled in childcare or kindergarten — unless they have a medical exemption.

The Federal Government yesterday announced that it had signed a letter of intent with drug company AstraZ:eneca, which is working with Oxford University on one of the world’s most promising vaccines.

The agreement puts Australia on track to locally manufacture doses of the vaccine, if trials in the UK are successful.

A formal agreement with AstraZeneca is expected within days, once a local manufacturer had been finalised…

