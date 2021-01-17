Moderna CEO says the world will have to live with COVID forever

The head of a U.S. biotechnological vaccine-making company said the coronavirus will be around forever.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference medical conference that the pandemic that has brought the global economy to a standstill and overwhelned hospitals „will be around forever,” CNBC reported.

„We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever,” he said, agreeing with the conclusions of public health officials and experts about the endemic nature of the coronavirus, which will now be present in society at all times, though at lower levels than it is now.

„Health officials will have to constantly watch for new variants of the virus, so that scientists can produce vaccines to fight them,” he said, adding that the U.S. will be one of the countries to achieve „sufficient protection” against the virus.

Recall that the world’s first coronavirus vaccine on humans was started by the U.S. company Moderna and on December 18, 2020, the Moderna vaccine was finally approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Source: https://spzh.news