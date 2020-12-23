Mercola, Delingpole & Wood: Technocracy And The Great Reset

This in-depth article by Dr. Joseph Mercola highlights the recent interview of Patrick Wood by well-known British journalist/author James Delingpole. The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset by any other name is still Technocracy.

Increasingly, other global experts are grasping the full scope of Technocracy and its key differences from Communism, Socialism and Fascism. Scientific Dictatorship is the worst possible outcome because escape from it will be virtually impossible. ⁃ TN Editor

In the video above, James Delingpole interviews Patrick Wood, an economist, financial analyst and American constitutionalist who has devoted a lifetime to researching and understanding technocracy — a resource-based economic system created from scratch that really has no equal in terms of what the average person has any understanding of.

Wood has written two fascinating books on this topic: “Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation”1 and “Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order.”2

As explained by Wood, this new economic system — which is not a natural one — is not based on common pricing mechanisms such as supply and demand or free commerce. Instead, the economy of technocracy is based on energy resources, which then dictates the types of products being produced, bought, sold and consumed. In essence, energy replaces the concept of money as a commodity.

That’s strange enough, but it gets stranger still. Technocracy, which emerged in the 1930s during the height of the Great Depression, the brainchild of which were scientists and engineers, also requires social engineering to keep the system working.

Sustainable Development intends to take control of all resources, all production and all consumption on planet earth, leaving all of its inhabitants to be micro-managed by a scientific dictatorship. ~ Patrick Wood

If people are allowed to do what they want, consumer demand ultimately drives commerce, but that won’t work here. Instead, consumers need to be directed, herded if you will, to consume that which the system needs them to consume, and in order for that to happen, they need to be more or less brainwashed. As a result, the technocratic system requires extensive surveillance and artificial intelligence-driven technologies to keep everyone in check.

Technocracy Is Not a Political System

What’s more, technocracy seeks to eliminate elected officials and government as a whole. They have no place in this system which, when fully implemented, would run itself more or less automatically, with input at the top by the technological masterminds. There’s also no room for nations or nationalism that might influence behavior.

As noted by Wood, Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel “Brave New World” offers a compelling glimpse into technocracy. There’s no political system. It’s all run by engineers and scientists, and the algorithms they create. As noted in the description for “Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order:”3

As a resource-based economic system, Sustainable Development intends to take control of all resources, all production and all consumption on planet earth, leaving all of its inhabitants to be micro-managed by a Scientific Dictatorship.

While the technocratic plan has been underway for decades, things have been rolled out in rapid succession this year. If you’ve formed the impression that we’re all suffering from some sort of “boiled frog” syndrome, you’d probably be right.

Self-evident rights have been stripped from us and people have more or less grown to accept situations that would have been unthinkable a year ago. We’ve been told to work from home and avoid going anywhere. Our businesses have been shuttered “to protect public health.”

We’ve been told to wear face coverings even while outdoors, while eating and in our own homes. We’re now told we’ll have to have vaccine passports if we want to get on a flight in the future, and world leaders are openly talking about the Great Reset.

Now, the central banks were obviously part of this plan too, from the very beginning. The central bank system is crashing as we speak, having reached the end of its functional life as the global debt burden exceeds countries’ ability to pay the interest, but the reset they’re talking about is not another central bank system.

It will be centralized, yes, but again, the very basis of the global economy will shift away from the commodity of money to the commodity of energy. In the interview, Wood explains how the technocratic elite, members of the Trilateral Commission in particular, have influenced and manipulated economic regulations to ensure their success.

Sustainable Development, Agenda 21 — It’s All Technocracy

As explained by Wood, many of the terms we’ve heard more and more of in recent years refer to technocracy under a different name. Examples include sustainable development, Agenda 21, the 2030 Agenda, the New Urban Agenda, green economy, the green new deal and the global warming movement in general.

They all refer to and are part of technocracy and resource-based economics. Other terms that are synonymous with technocracy include the Great Reset,4 the Fourth Industrial Revolution5 and the slogan Build Back Better.6 The Paris Climate Agreement is also part and parcel of the technocratic agenda.

The common goal of all these movements and agendas is to capture all of the resources of the world — the ownership of them — for a small global elite group that has the know-how to program the computer systems that will ultimately dictate the lives of everyone. It’s really the ultimate form of totalitarianism.

When they talk about “wealth redistribution,” what they’re really referring to, Wood notes, is the redistribution of resources from us to them. My previous article, “The Global Takeover Is Underway,” features a video by the World Economic Forum where they straight up say that by 2030, you will own nothing. Everything you need you will rent.

Technocracy 2030 — A Glimpse Into the Future

A glimpse into this future was also offered in a November 2016 Forbes article written by an unnamed person from the World Economic Forum Leadership Strategy team. It reads, in part:7

“Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city — or should I say, “our city.” I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.

It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service. We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives …

In our city we don’t pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there.

Once in a while, I will choose to cook for myself. It is easy — the necessary kitchen equipment is delivered at my door within minutes … Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now …

The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time …

My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs.

Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.

Once in a while I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me. All in all, it is a good life.”

However, if you rent everything and have no private property of your own, then who does own all of those things? The technocratic elite that owns all the energy resources does. Disturbingly enough, one form of energy resource that modern technocrats apparently intend to harvest, if patents are any indication, is the human body.

Human Body Activity as an Energy Resource

Microsoft’s international patent8 WO/2020/060606 describes a “cryptocurrency system using body activity data.” The international patent was filed June 20, 2019. The U.S. patent office application,9 16128518, was filed September 21, 2018. As explained in the abstract:10

“Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user.

Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.”

The U.S. patent application includes the following flow chart summary of the process.11 This patent, if implemented, would essentially turn human beings into robots. If you’ve ever wondered how the average person will make a living in the AI tech-driven cashless world of the future, this may be part of your answer.

People will be brought down to the level of mindless drones, spending their days carrying out tasks automatically handed out by, say a cellphone app, in return for a cryptocurrency “award.” This kind of merging of digital and biological systems is ultimately what “the Fourth Industrial Revolution” is all about.

Who Are the Technocrats?

While technocracy used to be an actual private club, the technocrats of today do not necessarily have membership cards, so it can be difficult to correctly identify them all. Key players, however, are the members of the Trilateral Commission, Wood says.

You cannot simply join the Trilateral Commission. They select their own members, and it’s by invitation only. A list of the members as of 2020 can be found on FredDonaldson.com.12 Well-known names in the U.S. Trilateral group include David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg and Google heavyweights Eric Schmidt and Susan Molinari, vice president for public policy at Google.

Recognizing the necessity of the media, there’s also David Ignatius, a columnist for The Washington Post; David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times; and Gerald Seib, executive editor at The Wall Street Journal.

It’s an interesting list of individuals that can be worth reviewing to get an idea of where, how and through whom technocracy is gaining ground and being implemented. Other groups to look at include:

The Club of Rome

The Aspen Institute, which has groomed and mentored executives from around the world about the subtleties of globalization. Many of its board members are also members of the Trilateral Commission

The Atlantic Institute

The World Economic Forum

The Brookings Institute and other think-tanks

Certain individuals can also be identified by their actions. Examples given in the interview include Bill Gates and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Once you become familiar with the technocratic agenda, you can start to recognize the players rather easily.

The Pandemic Is Part of the Technocratic Takeover Too

Last but not least, the pandemic is part and parcel of the technocrats’ Great Reset that will usher in a whole new world of unimaginable restrictions on freedom. It has already accomplished a massive redistribution of wealth — again, from the middle class, from small business owners, to large multinational companies such as Amazon.

Eventually, don’t be surprised if you hear talk about providing everyone with a basic income — a step toward the 2030 cashless “utopia” where you own nothing — and universal debt forgiveness in return for the forfeiture of all rights to private ownership going forward.

The lockdowns also had the effect of demolishing local economies around the world — an entirely needless manmade situation that is now used as an excuse for why we so desperately need to “reset” the economic system, and while we’re at it, we should “build back better.”

Lockdowns and school closings have ushered in calls for more online learning, which locks youths into the digital surveillance matrix to an even greater extent than before, and as the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out, it sets the stage for biometric surveillance, tracking and tracing, which will eventually be tied in with all your other medical records, digital ID, digital banking and a social credit system.

All of this in turn requires 5G, which just so happens to be rolling out in the midst of this pandemic. Again, once you become more familiar with the technocratic agenda, you’ll see how all these seemingly random events are not particularly random at all, but weave together, forming a grand net — and we are what’s for dinner.

The answer is to, first, educate yourself and others. I urge you to listen to Wood’s interview in its entirety, as he goes over a lot that I have not summarized here. Once you can see the plan, the next step is to resist and object to any and all implementations of the technocratic agenda. We can win, for the simple fact that there are more of us than there are of them, but we have to be vocal about it — we need to join forces and present a united front.

