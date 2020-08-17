Masks Cause Damage: Study Reveals Mask-Hypoxia-Blood Clot Connection

A serious and potentially lethal hypoxia-blood clot connection

has been found by a scientific study entitled Hypoxia downregulates protein S expression. The study, published in July 2018, describes how hypoxia (a low concentration of oxygen) decreases Protein S in the blood, a natural anticoagulant. This leads to an increased risk for the development of thrombosis or blood clots, some of which are potentially life-threatening. The study was unique in that it was the first time research had shown that hypoxia could increase blood clot risk via a molecular cause. The worldwide agenda of mask wearing rules is not only unconstitutional and unlawful in many nations, but it is also causing mass hypoxia among the general population. In addition to the hypoxia-blood clot link, hypoxia also leads to fatigue, headaches, nausea, cognitive impairment, low energy levels and decreased immunity, thus causing mass damage to the population. Meanwhile, many jurisdictions continue to rollout out mask mandates, despite the fact that a recent CDC study even concluded that masks were ineffective and offered no significant reduction in influenza transmission. Additionally, mask mandates continue to violate workplace guidelines (such as OSHA standards in the US which state the allowable oxygen levels for employees must be at or above 19.5% at all times).

The Hypoxia-Blood Clot Risk

The study is based on the fact that Protein S is a natural blood anticoagulant, since it inhibits a key clotting protein, Factor IXa. This is from the study summary:

“Because Protein S is primarily produced in the liver, the team of researchers cultured human hepatocarcinoma cells at normal oxygen and also hypoxic conditions and then measured levels of the protein. They found that increasing hypoxia not only reduced PS but also significantly increased a protein that turns on the gene to produce hypoxia. This suggested that the protein, hypoxia-inducing factor 1, might regulate Protein S, which the researchers confirmed through biochemical and genetic approaches in a mouse model.”

The study found that the level of protein S dropped by 50% when O2 levels were at 15% (instead of the normal 21%). A very well-cited article by the Oregon Dissenter entitled The lethal link between masks, hypoxia, and blood clots extrapolates this research and explains the implications:

“Just a 5% drop in blood oxygenation is considered “abnormal” but a 15% reduction will cause noticeable symptoms. These include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and cognitive impairment. Even surgeons can suffer low O2 and associated symptoms merely from wearing a surgical mask … At sea level the air we breathe is 21% oxygen. High altitude where pilots can suffer ill effects begins at even 5,000 feet. The N95 mask commonly worn eclipses that elevation; it’s well known to cause a 20% reduction in O2, which simulates the 16% O2 of 6,000 feet. As the N95 simulates a similarly low oxygen saturation, this indicates wearing a mask may decrease your natural ability to prevent blood clots by 50%. This has potentially serious implications. A web search for “blood clot covid” returns many stories about the virus-induced blood clotting and its lethality for those patients. In late June researchers in Utah discovered that platelet hyperreactivity is the cause of COVID-19 clotting.”

Let’s think about that for a moment. Some such as Dr. Robert Young have proposed that COVID is blood coagulation and not viral in nature. It’s a chicken and the egg situation, but whether hypoxia is leading to COVID, or COVID is leading to hypoxia, or one starts the downward cycle where they feed off each other, there is strong evidence of a connection – and all that is assuming that COVID is a new distinct disease (which is difficult to show given the broad vague symptoms and that SARS-CoV-2 has failed Koch’s postulates). Given this, wearing a mask is just about the worse thing you could do, infected or not, because it’s blocking your vital oxygen supply! The Oregon Dissenter continues:

Source: https://thefreedomarticles.com