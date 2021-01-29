John Kerry: Oil and gas workers put out of work will have ‘better choices’ like making solar panels

White House climate envoy John Kerry attempted to reassure fossil fuel workers concerned about losing their jobs under President Joe Biden’s climate change initiatives, saying those displaced could find „better choices” such as making solar panels.

What are the details?

During a news conference Wednesday on Biden’s sweeping climate initiatives, Kerry was asked, „There certainly are oil and gas industry workers who are watching you both, right, who will hear the message that the take-away to them is that they are seeing an end to their livelihoods. What do you say to them? Particularly those people who President Trump struck a chord with on the campaign trail when he promised to save their jobs.”

Kerry said Biden „has expressed in every comment he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner.”

The Washington Examiner reported that Kerry noted „coal has been losing out to cleaner, cheaper fuels in recent years” and „that jobs installing solar panels and wind turbines were among the fastest-growing before the coronavirus pandemic slowed that momentum.”

