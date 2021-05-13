ImmunaBand Bracelet Is A Wearable Vaccine Passport

If you get the COVID vaccine and wear your ImmunaBand for all to see, you are serving the greater good and saving humanity; all others are scum. Technocrats are dead set on dividing society in ways that will ultimately rip it apart, splitting families, friends and co-workers. ⁃ TN Editor
An enterprising company is selling a way for people to easily share their COVID-19 vaccination status: a $20 bracelet with a QR code that can be scanned to show their shot cards.
“Wear this bracelet to work, to restaurants, and to let people know your commitment to overcoming this disease through your completion of the vaccination series,” the company says on its website. “The bracelet is also a symbol of your commitment to safety — for yourself and for others.”
The company’s president, J. Tashof Bernton, says a customer was allowed into a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York by showing his bracelet and having an employee scan the code, Fox 5 San Diego reported.
A sign at the venue reads: “Guests can now enter with proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test or full vaccination.”
Additionally, he says a lot of companies in the travel and hospitality industry are buying the bracelets for their employees, including a restaurant owner in Los Angeles.
Bernton told the TV station that employers in the travel and hospitality industries have purchased bracelets for their employees to reassure customers that the staff is protected from the virus.
Source: https://www.technocracy.news