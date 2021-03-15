IBM, Who Once Powered Holocaust Computational Machines, Is Now Backing VACCINE Tracking And Food Allowance

In the late 1930s and early 40s, IBM (International Business Machines) began partnering with the Third Reich to provide computational machines for tracking Jews for extermination.

This is fully detailed in the book, “IBM and the Holocaust” by Edwin Black, available at Amazon and elsewhere.

Now, as published by Mint Press News, IBM is partnering with mRNA vaccine developer Moderna to provide its computational platforms and machines to enforce vaccine compliance.

In my view, this is all part of a global “vaccine Holocaust” program that’s engineered to achieve a mass extermination of the human race. And tech giants like IBM are happy to participate.

Aiding in the mass murdering of six million Jews isn’t enough for IBM, it seems. Now they’re targeting six billion human beings with deadly vaccines that install a kind of “operating system” into the human body, hijacking the body’s cells to produce alien proteins via mRNA “software code” that isn’t even human.

Private Businesses Turned Into Militant Vaccine Enforcers, Powered By IBM Tech

The same IBM that sold its technology to Adolf Hitler, in other words, is now running a “Covid-19 Digital Health Pass” pilot program in New York which, according to MPN, “deputizes private businesses to enforce government-imposed Covid-19 regulations.”

In other words, IBM provides the computational power and tracking that will turn local businesses into medical fascist compliance officers, reminiscent of the Nazi SS, but now applied to the field of medicine and vaccines.

IBM also uses its same blockchain and cloud computing technology to power its “Food Trust” services, which will of course be used to restrict food supplies from people who refuse to comply with vaccination demands by the government.

By controlling vaccine compliance and the food supply, IBM is concentrating power in the hands of evil anti-human tyrants (like NY Gov. Cuomo) in a way that Adolf Hitler could have only dreamed.

Microsoft Thrilled To Do More Business With The Genocidal, Organ Harvesting Communist China Regime

IBM is also the company that had A LOT to do with Bill Gates’ success, as it is detailed in this article.

At the same time, Microsoft is now expanding its business with the world’s leading genocide nation, communist China.

As the Free Beacon reports, the Bill Gates-founded company isn’t at all concerned that China is carrying out every action of genocide and anti-human cruelty that fits in the definition of the term “genocide.”

Yet even when the CCP deploys hackers to compromise and infiltrate Microsoft’s MS Exchange programs to exploit customer email data, Microsoft is still happy to do more business with communist China.

That’s because Microsoft has zero ethics. And neither does IBM. In fact, there is no prominent tech company that has any morals, ethics or humanity remaining whatsoever.

They’re all about the profit and the control over humanity, and if they have to watch while six billion human beings are mass murdered on the planet, they’re fine with that as long as they get to sell more computing services to the executioners.

IBM hasn’t changed since the days of the Third Reich, in other words, and newer companies like Microsoft have already made deals with the Devil to promote the mass extermination of human beings in order to achieve Bill Gates’ depopulation goals.

Big Tech endorses mass murder on a scale that few people can even grasp. The full details of this horrifying, techno-fascist criminal cartel are revealed in today’s Situation Update podcast that I consider a “can’t miss” episode if you want to understand the real world:

Source: https://humansarefree.com

