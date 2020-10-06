Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccines?

An implantable hydrogel biosensor, made via a DARPA-Gates funded Silicon Valley company, appears to be slated to be used in the upcoming COVID vaccine. The US Department of Defense and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have partnered with Profusa, a Silicon Valley company, to develop a piece of nanotechnology made out of hydrogel (similar to a soft contact lens) that can be injected and implanted under the skin using a vaccine as a delivery system. This sensor (or more accurately a biosensor), less than the size of a grain of rice, would effectively merge with the body. As a piece of nanotech, it would link up with the wireless network (the 5G-driven IoT or Internet of Things) and it would both transmit information about you and your body to authorities, as well as receive information. This article from Defense One was already reporting in March 2020 that the biosensor was on track to get FDA approval in early 2021, which is around the same time we have been told to expect the rollout of the COVID vaccine.

2-Part Hydrogel Biosensor Would Emit Various Signals

The DefenseOne article outlines the properties and capacities of the hydrogel biosensor:

“The sensor has two parts. One is a 3mm string of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains is used in some contact lenses and other implants. Inserted under the skin with a syringe, the string includes a specially engineered molecule that sends a fluorescent signal outside of the body when the body begins to fight an infection. The other part is an electronic component attached to the skin. It sends light through the skin, detects the fluorescent signal and generates another signal that the wearer can send to a doctor, website, etc. It’s like a blood lab on the skin that can pick up the body’s response to illness before the presence of other symptoms, like coughing.”

Profusa is another of these Silicon Valley companies with ties to the US Military Industrial Complex. It boasts on its website that it “is pioneering tissue-integrating biosensors for continuous monitoring of body chemistries.” Whether it’s Big Tech companies Google, Facebook or Twitter, or smaller players like Profusa, the Military and Silicon Valley are joined at the hip and form an important part of the NWO (New World Order). DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), the agency tasked with dreaming up exotic new lethal technologies to enslave and kill more and more people, threw some money at Profusa in 2011, and continues to work closely with them. Profusa is also tied to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is not surprising, since eugenicist and depopulation advocate Gates has been almost single-handedly orchestrating this fake pandemic. You may recall that Gates funded the Imperial College in London whose ridiculous and ill-advised models forecast doom that never even got close to eventuating. According to this article, Profusa is currently conducting a study in collaboration the Imperial College. Profusa’s website states:

“Rather than being isolated from the body, the biosensors work fully integrated within the body’s tissue — without any metal device or electronics, thereby overcoming the body’s attempts to reject it. To date, the injected biosensors have functioned for as long as four years. Smaller than a grain of rice, each biosensor is a flexible fiber about 5 mm long and half a millimeter wide, comprised of a porous scaffold that induces capillary and cellular ingrowth from surrounding tissue. The hydrogel is linked to light-emitting fluorescent molecules that continuously signal in proportion to the concentration of a body chemical, such as oxygen, glucose, or other biomolecule of interest.”

Hacking the Human Body with Foreign Synthetic Nanotech Objects

Profusa wants to know your entire body chemistry – your oxygen levels, your glucose levels, your hormone levels, your heart rate, your respiratory rate, your body temperature, with the (unstated) capability of expanding into areas of knowing your menstrual cycle (if you are a woman), your sex life, your emotions and more – and then wants to transmit all that information to some kind of medical authority, although of course it is patently obvious this data would end up in the hands of the NWO conspirators who would use it to manipulate the masses. Profusa put out this press release Injectable Body Sensors Take Personal Chemistry to a Cell Phone Closer to Reality in 2018. They are perfecting the art of hacking the human body, fooling it into accepting synthetic materials and objects disguised so they won’t be recognized as foreign:

Source: https://397145-1250082-raikfcquaxqncofqfm.stackpathdns.com