Get Vaxxed? CDC Says Masks Are Still Necessary In Public

It's "masks 4eva" according to the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci. This is going to be a recurring theme every time some new influenza floats around the world. Everything will be a pandemic and the only hope of deliverance will be wearing a mask.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather in groups indoors without masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

However, those who have had the jab should still wear a face covering in public.

The CDC released the new guidelines on Monday morning.

The long-awaited guidance from the CDC begins the process of providing clarity to Americans anxious to learn how the nation will begin returning to normalcy as vaccinations ramp up.

Under the guidelines, fully vaccinated people could gather in groups without masks or social distancing.

Vaccinated people could also come together in the same way with people considered at low risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting a healthy child and grandchildren.

The CDC says people are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

The agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public.

The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

About 30 million Americans or only about nine percent of the US population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

The agency added that the United States is vaccinating roughly two million people per day.

Shortly before the White House held the press conference, the president tweeted that “last week was a big week” regarding Covid.

Biden wrote: “From rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to securing enough doses for every American by the end of May — last week was a big week, but we still have further to go.

“Please keep wearing masks, stay socially distanced, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

