Everything is Fake: 40 Things You Thought Were Real, but Aren’t!

The good thing though is that once you awaken to the deception, you can use it as a tool for raising your consciousness. The idea that virtually everything is fake can be empowering rather than depressing.

Sure, we’ve all felt overwhelmed, sad, angry at times when we’ve seen just how easily our (mis)leaders can fool the masses with sophistry and empty rhetoric, but they’ve all been placed there to challenge us to wake up more quickly and fully, and reclaim our world.

Here’s my list of the top 40 pieces of fakery in our world today:

1. Fake News

Let’s begin with the MSM (Mainstream Media), better called the lamestream media, and their “news”, which is essentially corporate infotainment. The MSM waters down the news and makes it entertaining to further distract people from things of real significance.

There is nothing balanced, impartial or fair about MSM news. In the US, Australia and many other Western nations, the news is dominated by a handful of for-profit corporations who are legally bound to provide a return on investment to their shareholders.

This means running “news” pieces which either promote the agenda of the corporate owners (especially the military agenda) or censoring stories which would hurt political allies and advertisers (like Big Pharma, who is the biggest contributor of funds for advertising on MSM according to former US Senator Robert Kennedy Jr.).

Additionally, the news is literally fake – remember the CNN green screen stuntwhere they pretended they were being bombed in Saudi Arabia but were really in a studio? What about lying news anchos like Brian Williams and Bill O’Reilly (Bill O’Leilly)?

Evidence that the Main Stream Media is fabricating news for propaganda reasons:

1. CNN caught producing fake news during the Gulf War;

2. CNN caught producing fake news during the Syrian conflict;

3. CNN caught producing fake news during Sandy Hook and Boston Marathon “Bombing”;

4. Former CNN journalist: “CNN is paid by foreign and domestic government agencies for specific content”;

5. FOX News – and all other news agencies – are ‘corporate persons’ and can LEGALLY LIE their viewers;

6. New York Times openly admits MSM stories are scripted by the White House;

7. MSM censored/ignored a shocking admission of highest level Turkish false flag against Syria, which would have triggered a war between the two nations;

2. Fake Journalism

Alongside fake news, of course, comes equally fake journalism. MSM journalists today are not the true investigative reporters of yore. There are exceptions such as journalists who used to work for the MSM Big 6 and are now working independently (either leaving of their own volition or having been fired) such as Ben Swann and Sharyl Attkisson.

However, they are few and far between. Most journalists function as little more than parrots repeating the corporate party line, and are too scared to rock the boat for fear of losing their jobs.

The White House strictly controls who has “access” to the President and other officials. In general, if you want more access, you have to toe the line and ask easy, softball questions that make politicians look good.

Additionally, the Government admitted it made video news releases or prepackaged news for the MSM, which then broadcast these releases as “news” without disclosing to its viewers that the pieces were premade by the Government!

3. Fake Entertainment

On the topic of media, let’s turn our attention to Hollywood and the entertainment industry. If you’re looking for fakery and superficiality, look no further, because Hollywood and certain parts of southern California are about as shallow as it gets.

The dominating culture there dictates that it’s more important what you look like than who you are; more important who you hang out with (and are seen with) than what you know; and more important how big your Botox lips or silicone breasts are than how big your heart is; and more important what you own and what’s in your bank account than what gifts you’ve given to the world.

Hollywood’s film and music industries are imbued with Satanism. This is easily seen with its influence on heavy metal, rock, hip hop and these days even pop (take a look at the Illuminati symbology in the music and videos of Madonna or Katy Perry).

Actresses such as Rosanne Barr and many other Hollywood insiders have exposed how mind control, prostitution (turning up-and-coming stars into prostitutes or forcing them to have sex to “make” it) and pedophilia are rife throughout Hollywood.

Michael Jackson suffered from mind control and attempted to tell the world before he was killed. Many others such as Mariah Carey and Britney Spears show obvious signs of mind control.

Read more about the fake entertainment industry here:

4. Fake Corporate PR and Advertising

Another aspect of visual media (TV) that makes you sick are these generic “we care” fake feel-good commercials made by slick marketing departments of the corporatocracy, trying to get you to associate them with happiness, caring, giving, equality or any other value they choose from a list. They use marketing as a kind of weaponized psychology.

Did you ever wonder why Big Pharma always shows beautiful models, happy retired people, bouncing dogs or smiling babies to peddle its poisonous, side-effect laden drugs?

Corporations are soulless entities and legal persons – the epitome of fakery in many ways since they are fake persons with the rights of people and the responsibilities of none.

5. Fake Medicine

Big Pharma is the force behind Western Medicine, and Rockefeller is the force behind both of them. With its smorgasbord of synthetic drugs, vaccines, surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, Western medicine or allopathy has earned the dubious honor of killing hundreds of thousands of people every year.

A 2000 study by Dr. Barbara Starfield, MD, found that allopathy kills 225,000 per year in the US, while a 2003 study by Dr. Gary Null, MD and others, found that allopathy kills 783,000 per year in the US. Starfield concluded that Western Medicine in America causes:

– 12,000 deaths from unnecessary surgeries;

– 7,000 deaths from medication errors in hospitals;

– 20,000 deaths from other errors in hospitals;

– 80,000 deaths from infections acquired in hospitals; and

– 106,000 deaths from FDA-approved correctly prescribed medicines.

Null et al concluded that Western Medicine causes:

– 37,136 deaths from unnecessary procedures;

– 32,000 deaths related to surgery;

– 98,000 deaths from medical error;

– 115,000 deaths from bedsores;

– 88,000 deaths from infection;

– 108,800 deaths from malnutrition;

– 199,000 deaths related to outpatients; and

– 106,000 deaths from adverse drug reactions.

Now, with its antibiotic drugs becoming more useless in the face of rising super bugs, you have to really question whether an entire medical system that is based on masking symptoms, “managing” illness, and getting patients on a hamster wheel of pill after pill after pill, can really constitute true healing – or whether it’s just more fakery.

6. Fake Scientific Research

Backing the Rockefeller’s Western medical Big Pharma cartel is a massive pile of fake scientific research. Like anything fake, the veneer looks shiny and leads you to believe what lies inside is trustworthy and reputable, when in reality it’s reams of biased and concocted research with a peer-reviewed stamp on it.

Former Big Pharma reps, esteemed medical journal editors and even insider governmental scientists have all confessed the shocking truth that a large amount of the published scientific data out there is fraudulent and simply can’t be trusted. Check out the top 10 tricks used by corporate junk science.

Top Scientist, Two Time Nobel Prize Winner: ‘Most Cancer Research is Largely a Fraud’

7. Fake Acquired Immunity

Another piece of fakery is the idea that vaccine-induced immunity or acquired immunity could possibly be identical to natural immunity, which one receives after having successfully warded off a disease (e.g. like chickenpox).

Vaccine proponents even go so far as to insist that the unvaccinated are endangering the vaccinated by not getting their shots (the herd immunity argument) – which defies logic, since if vaccines really worked, there would be no need for the vaccinated to worry about catching anything from the unvaccinated.

In my article Herd Immunity vs. Viral Shedding: Who’s Infecting Whom? I discuss how the human immune system is vastly more complex and sophisticated than we understand, and is made up of specific and non-specific parts.

A vaccine does not closely resemble natural immunity in many ways, including only engendering a specific response, having a completely different point of entry, not conferring lifelong immunity, etc.

Besides, vaccines are full of toxins and carcinogens, including fetal tissue. The elite have admitted vaccines are being used for depopulation.

Related: Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are Used for Human Depopulation

The real issue is not herd immunity but rather viral shedding, whereby the vaccinated are infecting the unvaccinated. Vaccines are yet another example of supreme fakery in today’s fake world.

8. Fake Food

True immunity is derived from lifestyle and diet, including what quality of exercise, sleep and nutrition you get. This brings us to the topic of food. Our food today has become so processed and packaged, so full of preservatives and plastics, that it has become fake food. It gets churned out of a factory rather than grown on a farm or field.

It’s full of artificial flavors and synthetic tastes – some of them even derived from aborted fetal tissue as Pepsi was forced to admit. Some of it is so refined and over-cooked it barely has more nutrition inside of it than a piece of cardboard.

When you add the monstrosity of GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms) into the mix, you get a final product that Dr. Rima Laibow calls “phude” rather than “food”, because the final engineered, processed product is so far removed from what our ancestors knew as real food.

By the way, GMOs, in case you hadn’t heard, can lead to organ failure, infertility and cancer, and are genetically modifying you as GM proteins bypass digestion and go directly into your blood (as is their ultimate purpose).

GMOs by their very nature are engineered to withstand massive doses of chemical and hazardous pesticides. GMOs are basically a way for chemical companies like Monsanto and Dow to sell more chemicals, because people need them to grow Big Biotech’s fake food. The WHO recently declared Monsanto’s glyphosate and Dow’s 2-4,D pesticides as probably and possibly carcinogenic, respectively.

9. Fake Water

Just as we have fake food, we also have fake water. Real water is flowing and alive, as you can find in a river or mountain stream.

Unfortunately, most of our drinking water today is dead, having passed through 90° right angles in a pipe, having been treated with chlorine and fluoride (both toxins), and containing remnants of antibiotics, glyphosate and Big Pharma drugs. It may do just enough to keep us alive, but it’s not allowing us to thrive.

Water has memory and carries past information, as the pioneering research of Masaru Emoto showed. It absorbs what you are thinking and feeling, and changes its structure accordingly.

If we as a society keep using synthetic drugs and flushing them down the waterways, the water will remember that, and future drinkers of it will get the “memory information” of drugs in their system, regardless of whether they actually take pharmaceuticals or not.

Not all water is equal. How beneficial it is depends on how it is structured. It is heartening to see people promoting structured water, which returns the buoyancy to the hydrogen and oxygen atoms making up the water molecule. We are water.

Whatever we do to our water we do to ourselves. One way out of the deception and conspiracy is to take control of your water, and find a pure source, or ensure you both filter and structure your water to make it as life-giving as possible.

10. Fake Choice

The US (and other Western nations) like to pride themselves on being free, open and offering so much choice to the average citizen. But do they really?

What kind of choice is it when you can choose from over 1000 channels on cable TV and 25 flavors of frozen yoghurt, but when it comes to running society, all the major candidates for political office have identical policies on the things that count?

Is there any real choice when one US politician is slightly tougher on immigration, but both support the current parasitic monetary system (privately owned Rothschild central banks like the Federal Reserve), the continuation and expansion of the US Empire through constant war and military base acquisition, and crony capitalism where politicians reward corporations at the expense of ordinary people?

Real choice is the power to have a say in the direction of society, not what material variety you have as a consumer.

11. Fake Money

A nation can never truly prosper as a free, fair and egalitarian society as long as it has a rigged monetary system. Today’s money is a privately-controlled creation.

The controllers, who own a government-sanctioned central bank in almost every country on earth, long ago convinced the government to adopt their funny money and rule that it be made legal tender.

This funny money is fake money, because it carries no intrinsic value. It’s just pieces of paper with ink – and now, increasingly, just digits typed into a computer. It’s fiat currency.

The word fiat means “by Government decree”, so funny money gets its value just because the Government says it does!

The founder of the Rothschild empire, Mayer Amschel Rothschild, once said:

“Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes its laws”.

His son, Nathan Rothschild, said:

“I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the Empire. The man who controls Britain’s money supply controls the British Empire and I control the British money supply.”

Our world is unlikely to change until people realize the power of money creation, and demand to have it restored to public control, either under the Government or in another more decentralized way. The first step in all of this is for people to realize how fake our money is.

12. Fake Economy

Don’t you love the way US Presidents get up in their State-of-the-Union addresses and claim with a straight face that the state of the union and the economy are strong? Anyone who has looked at the rapid and almost hyperbolic rise of US debt and borrowing in the last 10 years knows the US is in deep trouble.

It owes a staggering $18 trillion, and many other nations worldwide (like the UK, Spain, Italy) are also in debt to the international banking cartel. What kind of economy relies on constantly borrowing money from tomorrow just to stay afloat today? I’ll tell you – a completely fake economy that is bound to crash sooner or later when the debt gets called in.

13. Fake Free Markets

The NWO elite love to talk about the importance of free markets – when it suits them, of course.

By free markets they actually mean markets where they are unfettered by governmental regulation to exploit whomever and whatever they want, or conversely where they rely upon the Government to enforce something that ordinarily people would not choose.

Take for example California’s recent ruling of mandatory vaccinations, and the US Federal Government’s refusal to restrict GMOs or even allow GMO labeling.

The Government willingly destroys free markets around healthcare (Obamacare) and vaccines to benefit its Big Pharma masters, while simultaneously refusing to protect the public against the dangers it was created to guard against. We have convenient and fake free markets, not true ones.

14. Fake Free Trade Agreements

Another aspect of fake free markets is the spate of “free trade” agreements which is more Orwellian doublespeak for restricted trade agreements – that is, restricted to anyone except giant corporations.

Just look at the fallout from NAFTA, CAFTA and other free trade agreements which outsourced middle class jobs to China, India mad other developing nations and destroyed many American jobs. The latest round of secret treaties (the TPP, TTIP and TISA) will be more of the same.

As I documented in “How the TPP is Going to Affect You“, the TPP, if passed, will result in consequences like the weakening of the minimum wage, more censorship, more copyright, less freedom of expression, private corporate courts like the ISDS which supplant national sovereignty, stronger patents, more control for Big Pharma and less environmental protection.

15. Fake Accounting

Underpinning the fake economy is fake accounting. Remember on September 10th, 2001, when then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld (the same guy who gave the sweet killer aspartame to the world) announced that $2.3 trillion was missing and unaccounted for.

That’s right – he couldn’t find $2.3 trillion! The public has a short memory, and the very next day (conveniently) we were hit with the mass ritual and false flag attack of 9/11, so it all got swept under the carpet.

Even that figure, as preposterously large as it is, doesn’t compare to the $9 trillion allegedly “missing”, as explored here by Alan Grayson, one of the few US Congressmen with any principle or backbone.

Of course, the digitalization of money allows for every greater amounts of fakery than just fiat paper currency … and massive amounts of money are being siphoned off for black military operations (black ops) and the Secret Space Program.

16. Fake Welfare

The elite owners of multinational corporations, many of whom are millionaires if not billionaires, like to complain about the US welfare system and programs like SNAP or food stamps as it is colloquially called.

Meanwhile, corporate welfare is rakes in billions of dollars in governmental contracts, subsidies and tax cuts due to the corrupt and indue influence they wield (chiefly through lobbying). The point of welfare is to help the poorest and neediest – not the wealthiest.

The preponderance of corporate welfare and the power of corporatocracy is another sign that the US is a fascist society – fascist in Mussolini’s sense that the ruling class control affairs through the merging of State and Corporate power.

17. Fake Government

The figurehead of all this fakery is Government, so it’s no surprise that Government itself is also an entirely fake creation. In the US, many legal documents such as the State Constitution of Arizona state that Government only exists ”… to protect the rights of the governed”, while documents such as the Declaration of Independence affirm that a Government only derives its powers with the consent of the governed.

Current Governments around the world are fake – they exist to exploit rather than protect the public. Governments are not de jure entities but are rather de facto. They secretly incorporated (such as the US Government incorporating itself in 1871) and are now, legally, corporations whose sole purpose is to maximize profit.

Appropriately, the fake Government is headed by fake leaders or rather misleaders, who with the exception of a rare few, are puppets whose souls have been bought and paid for by the true ruling force behind the scenes.

18. Fake Republic

The US was set up to be a Republic, not a Democracy. What’s the difference?

The difference is that a republic contains protections of individual and minority rights, so that no mater who is in power, these basic rights can never be infringed, while a democracy runs on majority opinion, so that if a majority (whose emotions can easily be swayed by controllers who own the media and understand psychology) votes to impose its rule on the minority, that’s how it goes.

The US has been deliberately turned from a constitutional republic into a corporate democracy. It is a fake republic now.

19. Fake Democracy

The above points about republics and democracies was talking about the technical or legal definition of those terms. In the broader sense, however, people use the word “democracy” to mean a system where the common people have a fair say in public affairs.

The US loves to boast how it is delivering democracy to the world, but most invaded countries see – and it’s a long list of aggression from the end of World War 2 until today, from Iran to Guatemala to Cuba to Chile to Panama to Kuwait to Libya to Iraq and many more – is not democracy but rather tanks, fighter jets, missiles and bombs.

True democracy has nothing to do with invading other sovereign nations and stealing their resources to please corporate puppeteers.

20. Fake Elections

Elections in many societies have become a farce with the introduction of rigged electronic voting machines that leave no paper trail. If you can’t trust that your vote will be counted properly, how can you possibly think an average person could have any say at all in public affairs?

Stalin is rumored to have said that “the people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.” The situation has become so absurd that in the 2012 US presidential race, it was candidate Mitt Romney’s company who actually purchased voting machines!

The film Uncounted did a great job exposing how rigged and dysfunctional the Diebold voting machines are.

In addition to rigged voting machines, consider how the fake debates we get shown on MSM TV, where elite-favored candidates are fed softball questions while anyone challenging the establishment is sidelined, given less air time and hit with personal attacks, unfounded accusations or hard questions.

21. Fake National Security

National security is the favorite justificatory term invoked by the elite to hide their documents and actions under the cloak of secrecy, while invading other sovereign nations abroad and taking away people’s rights domestically.

However, national security has nothing to do with making you more secure; it’s about making the elite more secure (by entrenching military secrecy and contracts) and you more insecure (by taking your rights and liberties away).

Think of the immense amount of information kept classified and under lock and key – everything from UFOs to ETs to cancer cures to free energy devices – which the public deserves to know and has the right to know, yet fake national security is preventing them from accessing it.

22. Fake Defense

In the US and Australia it’s the Department of Defense/Defence. In the UK it’s the Ministry of Defence. In Canada it’s the Department of National Defence. Israel has its IDF (Israeli Defense Force).

Pick your country, it doesn’t matter: the war departments always adopt the PR language of defense, since it’s so much easier to justify than attack. Yet take a close look at what these nations do. They routinely attack other nations on the flimiest of pretexts to gain more geopolitical influence, install puppet dictators, steal land and pillage natural resources.

Israel loves to talk about its right to defend itself, but when has Israel ever been under a real threat of attack – apart from in their own imagination? Perhaps they were worried that a few Palestinians with rocks and sticks might be able to penetrate their billion-dollar defenses, generously donated by US taxpayers.

When has the US ever been in real danger of being attacked? Never. Pearl Harbor was an inside job – they knew it was coming. It was an excuse to get the US into WW2.

Since then (and even before then too), the US military has always been about unbridled aggression, preemptive strikes and attack, thanks to the out-of-control military-industrial-intelligence complex. There’s nothing defensive about it.

23. Fake Education

True education is the drawing out of the inherent beauty and talent inside of us. This makes sense, since etymologically, it is derived from the Latin words “e” or “ex” meaning “out of”, and “ducare” meaning to lead or draw. True education stands in stark contrast to indoctrination, which as the word suggests is all about putting dogma, belief systems or doctrines into someone’s mind.

Unfortunately, our education system today is one of fake education or indoctrination, having been set up the elite in the early 20th century.

They in turn based it on the earlier Prussian industrial school model which was designed to produce obedient citizens, workers and soldiers – not creative free thinkers who would challenge the system.

Many people such as Norman Dodd have exposed how powerful tax-exempt organizations, such as the Rockefeller, Carnegie and Ford Foundations, have hijacked the US Republic.

They especially focused their efforts on influencing the curriculum and using it to mold the minds of the impressionable young. John D. Rockefeller is widely quoted as saying, “I don’t want a nation of thinkers, I want a nation of workers.”

24. Fake Law

Just like many other aspects of our society, we are also surrounded by an entire system of fake law. Our legal system has been overtaken by admiralty jurisdiction or maritime jurisdiction, which was formerly used as the main commercial jurisdiction to adjudicate disputes among merchants sailing with goods on the seas between ports and countries.

However, the average man or woman is at a big disadvantage walking into commercial jurisdiction (rather than common law jurisdiction) where many rights don’t apply, because things are run on contract.

Much of today’s “law” is not true law but fake law: statutes, regulations, rules, policy, by-laws and codes. These are all commercial terms which only apply to commercial entities – such as your legal person or strawman, the capital letters name/version of yourself, which functions as the joinder or bridge to cross over from common law into commercial law.

The Government and Law Society rely upon deception to trick you into accepting their presumptions of law as facts of law. These presumptions become unrebutted facts unless you challenge them.

The truth is that all of these statutes do not apply to you unless you agree to be part of some society or organization, and this includes unwittingly admitting you are a citizen or resident of a country, which legally means you are a member/employee/franchisee of the United States Inc. or any other privately-incorporated Government. The same goes when you admit you a “taxpayer” to the IRS.

You can learn more about how to escape all of this trickery by educating yourself with sovereignty resources.

25. Fake Rights

We are all born free. We are all born with real, natural, unalienable, God-given, inherent human rights – choose whatever word you want to describe them – regardless of where you were born geographically.

Yet instead of honoring these inherent rights, governments like to give us fake rights instead, which are really just privileges in disguise.

The thing about privileges, of course, is that they can be revoked at any time by the governing authority. As I discussed in the article “We All Have Inherent Rights – Regardless of Whether a Nation’s “Authority” Recognizes It“, we have been given “civil rights” and UN “human rights” which are not the same thing as stand alone, inherent rights.

These fake rights have the effect of making us more like servant-slave, rather than master-creator, in relation to Government.

26. Fake Consent

Just as we have been tricked with fake law and fake rights, we have also been tricked with fake consent. Many of the contracts we sign with Government or the big corporations are adhesion contracts, meaning a contract where one side is heavily favored by the terms and where the other party is severely restricted.

These include but are not limited to contracts with the DMV (driver’s licenses), IRS and SSA, as well as those concerning voter registration, bank accounts and credit cards.

By law, to have a valid contract, all parties must enter knowingly, willfully, and voluntarily, with full disclosure of all of the terms; if not, then the contract is considered unconscionable and an act of fraud.

There are ways of revoking adhesion contracts, but most people don’t even realize they unwittingly gave consent in the first place.

27. Fake Morality

I have already covered how utterly fake the MSM is in part 1 of this series. Yet, for all their fakery, they love to claim the high moral ground and pretend they are being ethical and proper, all the while deliberately deceiving you and lying to your face.

The MSM will happily condone the bombing of 3rd world countries and paint war in a good light at the behest of its military-corpoate owners, but will act all outraged because someone walked around naked or said the word “fuck”.

It then goes to great lengths to censor certain words like this – f*ck – while going on it merry way, e.g. supporting the Zionist Israeli destruction of Palestine by pretending that Israel is not the aggressor or is in serious danger.

28. Fake Spirituality

True spirituality, which is the awareness of one’s own divine nature and one’s own connection to the Infinite, has been usurped by organized religion, which has inserted its own set of middlemen (priests, pastors, rabbis, imams, etc.) between you and the Infinite, and started to charge you a fee for “divine translation services”.

From one perspective you can say that all religions contain a kernel of truth, and that is true; however, from another perspective, you can say that all religions have become bogged down in dogma, doctrine, fantasy and ridiculous belief, are recycled Sun and Saturn worship, and are selling people down the garden path with a mixture of disempowering beliefs and Satanic elements.

David Icke, Jordan Maxwell and others have highlighted how religions have borrowed and stolen elements from previous versions, how the Middle East is a religion factory (see embedded video above) and how religion has ultimately been given to us to deceive us.

29. Fake Clouds

As the geoengineering agenda races onward unabated, people are still in denial about the existence of chemtrails, preferring instead to believe the fake argument that they are contrails – despite the fact that experienced pilots have confirmed that contrails disappear in 10-12 seconds, while chemtrails linger for hours.

Fake clouds = chemtrails

These days geoengineering has changed its name multiple times (including SRM [Solar Radiation Management] and Climate Remediation), probably in an attempt to confuse people and cover up the horrific reality of its activities.

Sadly, today as you gaze up into the sky, there is no guarantee any more that you are seeing real clouds. With the intense amount of aerosol spraying and cloud seeding going on, there is always a good chance you are seeing the fake clouds of geoengineering, which continues to spray toxic sulfates and iodides of barium, strontium, aluminum, iron and silver.

Geoengineeing has been implicated in the decline of the bee population. Meanwhile, Big Biotech owns the patents on aluminum-resistant GMO crops – which I’m sure is just a coincidence. Nothing to worry about; move along please!

Evidence about chemtrails:

30. Fake War on Terror

When it comes to fakery, the utterly fake War on Terror is close to the top of the list. As Aussie comedian Steve Hughes says, how can you have a war on something which is the consequence of war?

Terror is a consequence of war. Terrorism is one of the most deceptive and effective tools of the NWO (New World Order) to trick people into allowing centralization of control, and allowing Government to pass laws, encroach upon rights and grab power when it otherwise would not have been able to do so.

Look at the Patriot Act another horrendous pieces of legislation which gutted the Bill of Rights, passed in haste because scared politicians wouldn’t stop to read it, and a scared population went along with it.

However, we were warned about fake terrorism. Recall Aaron Russo’s account of his meeting with Nick Rockefeller, who was trying to bring him in to the inner folds of the NWO, and revealed to him that the elite were planning false flag attacks and a global war on terror way before 9/11 occurred.

Recall also Carol Rosin’s account, who learnt from Nazi/NASA insider Werner von Braun who predicted that the game plan was to fool people with fake communism, fake terrorism, fake asteroids and a fake alien invasion.

31. Fake Lone Nutter Killers

This is another favorite tactic of the elite – kill game-changing activists and public figures who have the power to change the world (JFK, Bobby Kennedy, MLK, John Lennon, etc.) with mind-controlled patsies.

Then, control the MSM so that you can paint a false narrative about a random, unconnected, lone nutter who just happened to have a personal vengeance against the victim or was out of his mind. Lee Harvey Oswald, Sirhan Sirhan, James Earl Ray and Mark Chapman have all been exposed as innocent patsies and expendable victims who were unwittingly part of a grander conspiracy.

32. Fake Boogeymen

Finally, on a similar note to above, just as the elite controllers give us fake lone nutters to take the fall, they also provide us with fake boogeymen to scare us.

Some of these boogeymen have really scary beards and turbans, and are able to overcome the most advanced air defense (NORAD) of the most militarily sophisticated nation on Earth (the USA) from a cave in Afghanistan.

Cue Osama Bin Laden, close friend of the Bushes, one of America’s grandest criminal families.

Thanks to Prescott Bush (who traded with the Nazis), George Bush Sr. (former CIA head and US President involved in JFK’s death, serial rapist and pedophile, member of the Carlyle Group), George Bush Jr. (mentally impaired US President who presided over 9/11 and the fake War on Terror) and now candidate Jeb Bush, CIA-trained and funded Osama is in great company.

I suppose it’s just a coincidence that the Bin Ladens were having lunch with the Bushes the day before 9/11 occurred:

“According to the Washington Post, the Carlyle Group met at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in NYC one day before 9/11. In attendance at this meeting were former president George H. W. Bush and Shafiq bin Laden, the brother of Osama …”

33. Fake False Flag Events

The rate of staged false flag operations, whether they be false flag shootings or false flag bombings, has been increasing. It almost seems like there’s one that goes by somewhere every month.

It’s Another Day, Another False Flag. Maybe this is due to how effectively the elite can fool the general population, and scare them into giving up their rights and supporting the centralization of power.

Yet, at the same time, there is also a growing awareness of a critical mass of people who see right through these events. After all, we have been exposed to a lot of them.

In the last 15 years, here is a brief and incomplete list of 21st century false flag ops:

– 9/11 of 2001

– the Bali bombings in Indonesia of 2002

– 7/7 of 2005

– the Norway shooting of 2011

– the fake Sandy Hook (Sandy Hoax) shooting of 2012

– the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013

– the LAX shooting of 2013

– the Santa Barbara shooting of 2014

– the Malaysian Flight 17 of 2014 (falsely blamed on Russia)

– the “Sydney Siege” in Australia of 2014

– the French Charlie Hebdo shooting of 2015

– the Tunisia shooting of 2015

– the Charleston shooing of 2015

and so on. There are many more that didn’t make that list. Paul Watson of InfoWars pointed out a few years ago how even the military term false flag had begun to permeate in the mass consciousness and had cropped up way more as a search term online.

Remember how InfoWars reporter Dan Bidondi asked a Boston official, on live TV just as it was unfolding, whether the Boston Marathon bombing was a false flag event?

It would appear with the rising consciousness that the elite are going to be hard pressed to keep using false flag operations – unless they take it to a whole new level with perfect, undetectable holograms.

You can read concrete evidence about False Flags by following this link.

34. Fake Crisis Actors

Related to the fakery of false flag operations are the fake crisis actors used by the MSM to attempt to deceive you.

The alternative media has done a great job exposing the extent of fakery here, including exposing crisis actors at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon, the Charleston shooting and many other events.

On several occasions, the lying MSM even used the same crisis actors (see here and here) for different false flag events!

35. Fake Pandemics

While the threat of bioweapons, including those that are constructed to target certain ethnicities, races or segments of society, is quite appealing to an elite cabal bent on depopulation, the fact remains that the recent pandemics we have witnessed, especially the ebola pandemic, are exaggerated and fake.

Kudos to Len Horowitz for his years of research in documenting the rise of bioweapons and fake pandemics, and also to Jon Rappoport who kept a cool head and questioned every aspect of the ebola psy-op, while many others were taken in by the propaganda.

Wasn’t it telling and almost surreal the way the ebola phenomenon just suddenly dropped off the map, after the US Government allegedly gave the order to the MSM to stop reporting on it?

36. Fake Moon Landing

The moon landing is another stunning piece of fakery that has gone down in the official history books as fact. Perhaps the best pieces on the issue are Jay Weinder’s analysis, Secrets of The Shining: Or How Faking the Moon Landings Nearly Cost Stanley Kubrick his Marriage and his Life and also in this interview.

Weidner presents a compelling argument that the elite convinced Stanley Kubrick to fake the moon landing in exchange for secrecy and future film budgeting.

Kubrick himself was very well acquainted with the Satanic underbelly of the New World Order, and produced one of the most striking films which ever exposed it (Eyes Wide Shut), with its famous scene of a Satanic ritual orgy and sacrifice in a mansion of the elite.

Kubrick died from a heart attack before the release of the film despite being reported to have been in good health with a strong heart – just another coincidence, I’m sure.

It is quite possible we went to the moon – just not in the way we were told. If you study the origins of NASA, you will realize it came out of the JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) of Jack Parson, black magician and follower of Aleister Crowley.

Later, Nazi scientists joined NASA who were smuggled into the US under Operation Paperclip. Additionally, there are many Freemasons at NASA, including many of the astronauts on the 1960s and 1970s missions.

37. Fake International Space Station and Fake Space Walks

The fakery about space is not limited to the moon landing. There are numerous videos regarding the ISS (International Space Station) which look obviously faked, including one where one of the astronaut Chris Cassidy slips up and admits they are shooting the video in a US town on the ground.

The Chinese also released a very suspect “space walk” where a bubble can be seen going past the astronauts’s head! There is another video showing someone with scuba gear aboard a supposed space craft. So what’s really going on in space? It’s hard to know, but these examples of fakery are easy to spot.

38. Fake History

It has been said many times that history is written by the victors. If these victors have an agenda to dominate or set up a system of control with their newly won power to ensure they remain at the helm for many years to come, they can easily rewrite history or give us fake history in order to legitimize themselves.

George Orwell wisely observed that “Who controls the present controls the past; who controls the past controls the future.”

What he meant by that is that if you are currently in power, you have the means to censor information (e.g. internet firewalls, data deletion, book burning, etc.), and then, by controlling what people thought happened, you can shape the past in a favorable way so as to ensure you remain in power for the future.

An obvious example is the way the Zionist-dominated press reported on World War 2 and the events leading up to it.

This is why revisionist history is so important; we need people to actively reexamine our past and work out what happened, so we can see the patterns and learn from our mistakes. As George Santayana said, “those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it”.

You can read amazing Forbidden History articles here.

39. Fake Authority

An overarching theme of all the fakery I have listed is that humanity has given it power all to fake authority. We have been tricked into giving over unquestioning obedience to authority, without stopping to think critically, question sources and biases, and make decisions for ourselves.

It’s all too easy for someone to don a black robe, white jacket or shiny badge and appear to be somehow above you.

Yes, some people have gone through a lot of hard work and training to become a judge, priest, scientist, doctor or cop, but they are still human. They still don’t know everything.

What if they just memorized a lot of facts and procedures themselves without ever truly questioning it or understanding it, then just repeated and parroted it over to you?

40. Fake Universe

Finally, it seems the very universe in which we live is, also, not exactly “real”. The recent upsurge and popularity of the flat earth movement (who have highlighted many interesting anomalies that can’t be explained by the globe earth model) shows that we still have some investigation to do in determining exactly what kind of place we live on.

On a more fundamental level, however, we live in a fake universe in the sense that it’s a giant hologram or simulated reality.

People from all walks of life have hinted at this deep truth, whether it be ancient Hindu teachings that the world is maya (illusion), researchers such as the late Michael Talbot who wrote the great book The Holographic Universe, or cutting edge scientific studies trying to prove that the holographic model of reality fits the data better than the standard models of physics.

These days there are many Western scientists putting their energy into cracking the code of our holographic reality. Mainstream media outlets are exploring the fake universe topic too. Take a look at the following:

– A study by Nick Bostrom in 2003 which proposed “at least one of the following propositions is true: (1) the human species is very likely to go extinct before reaching a “posthuman” stage; (2) any posthuman civilization is extremely unlikely to run a significant number of simulations of their evolutionary history (or variations thereof); (3) we are almost certainly living in a computer simulation.

It follows that the belief that there is a significant chance that we will one day become posthumans who run ancestor-simulations is false, unless we are currently living in a simulation.”

– A study by theoretical physicist Juan Maldacena in 1997 proposed that “an audacious model of the Universe in which gravity arises from infinitesimally thin, vibrating strings could be reinterpreted in terms of well-established physics.

The mathematically intricate world of strings, which exist in nine dimensions of space plus one of time, would be merely a hologram: the real action would play out in a simpler, flatter cosmos where there is no gravity.”

– A study by Daniel Grumiller et al in 2014 proposing the holographic model of the Universe: “These field theories are the putative holographic duals to theories of gravity in three-dimensional asymptotically flat space times”

Everything is Fake!

Everything is fake! The sooner you wake up to the deception, the better.

Above all, remember that you can be real and true in the midst of all this. Don’t let it get you down; let it be a challenge to help you rise to your potential.

