Elon Musk: First Sustainable City On Mars Designed With 32 Square Meters Per Person

On the other hand, CO2 and water can be obtained on the surface.
“Water is one of the great advantages that Mars offers, it helps to be able to get the proper materials for the construction. Basically, with the water and the Co2, we can generate carbon and with the carbon, we can generate steel,” says Muñoz. The architecture company plans to use exclusively Martian materials for the construction.
The Mars city project is part of scientific work organised by The Mars Society and developed by the SONet network, an international team of scientists and academics. Architecture studio ABIBOO has created the designs based on the latest scientific research.
“The learnings that we are getting by developing a fully sustainable city on Mars brings us so much know-how and ideas and insights, about things that we could do differently on earth,” says Muñoz.
WHEN ARE PEOPLE GOING TO LIVE ON MARS?
According to the architecture company’s analysis, the construction can start by 2054 and it could be built by 2100 – that is – when the first community could start living there, Muñoz explains.
“We think it is doable from the technical aspects. [What takes time] is more about ensuring that there is enough will and associations in the international community. This has to be something that comes from a private sector, public sector, different locations, different cultures, in order to ensure that there is diversity.”
Click on the video above to learn more about what life is going to be like on Mars in this sustainable city.