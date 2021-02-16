Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months

Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School, and has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, as a recognized expert on a wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine including breast health, breast thermography, women’s hormones, medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health. She is also a voice crying in the wilderness concerning vaccines and current events. Now, she is warning the public that the COVID vaccines’ depopulation effects will start in 3 to 6 months.

Dr. Tenpenny has written, “According to the Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, as of Dec. 26, 2020, 83 vaccines are in Phase 1, 2 or 3 human and animal clinical trials, with 18 approaching the final stages of testing. Never before have so many companies tested so many different vaccines at the same time, against a virus that has not been isolated. Of those in the trials, five vaccines are now early use, with three vaccines approved for clinical use Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.”

“Are you willing to be injected with something unknown and never tested before in humans?” she asks.

After all, humans are now the guinea pigs for these injections.

Tenpenny warns that those who have taken the vaccine will begin to become sick and many will die within 3-6 months.

This is a very clear expose on the Gates’ injections.

Take a look at this eye-opening interview.

Dr. Tenpenny also exposes the corruption of the AstraZeneca jab, you know the one that contains baby tissue.

“This vaccine candidate is of interest because the clinical studies, done in collaboration with the University of Oxford, were widely publicized as the first and most promising vaccine,” she wrote. “However, in May 2020, it was reported that all the vaccinated monkeys treated with the Oxford vaccine became infected when challenged. Then, why did the company press forward with the renamed, AZD1222 vaccine candidate? Because even though the vaccine did not protect the animals from infection, it did moderate the disease. Watch for this type of logic as the 80+ COVID vaccines try to make their way into the multi-trillion-dollar vaccine market.”

She has also warned of a chilling ingredient in the COVID vaccines, the blue blood of horseshoe crabs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Finally, she has warned that every animal tested in a 2012 study that had been vaccinated for SARS-CoV virus and then had been re-exposed had serious issues.

In a 2012 study of mice, ferrets, hamsters, and Cynomolgus monkeys, using various coronavirus proteins and various adjuvants, researchers reported immunopathology in every animal that had been vaccinated and then re-exposed to a SARS-CoV virus.

Researchers clearly stated the following:

This combined experience provides concern for trials with SARS-CoV vaccines in humans. Clinical trials with SARS coronavirus vaccines have been conducted and reported to induce antibody responses and to be ‘‘safe.” However, the evidence for safety is for a short period of observation. The concern arising from the present report is for an immunopathologic reaction occurring among vaccinated individuals on (re)exposure to infectious SARS-CoV, the basis for developing a vaccine for SARS.

Researchers concluded the following:

The SARS-CoV vaccines all induced antibody protection against infection with SARS-CoV. However, [viral] challenge of the mice given any of the vaccines led to the occurrence of Th2-type immunopathology suggesting hypersensitivity to SARS-CoV components. Caution in proceeding to application of a SARS-CoV vaccines in humans is indicated.

The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani has warned:

All animals in previous mRNA vaccines studies died when reintroduced to the virus in the mRNA. This is unethical to do in human trials. Deaths in animals; This is due to spike proteins.

This mRNA injection is not a vaccine. It does not fulfil the legal definition of vaccine. It does however fulfill the definition of a device on:- https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/classify-your-medical-device/how-determine-if-your-product-medical-device

The phase 3 trials should be of great concern. Not completed. This is when a cohort is watched through a period of 7-15 years to determine delayed ADRs. One cannot stop the cascade of events that will happen with an mRNA device inserted into each cell of the body.

When you come into contact with the virus and your immune system is stimulated to get rid of the virus and your own body sees that you have the viral proteins in your own cells and organs and your memory antibodies… the mechanism that makes specific long term antibodies against a pathogen ….your adaptive immune system….YOUR OWN IMMUNE SYSTEM IS GOING TO START KILLING YOU. ORGAN FAILURE! ** the condition will initially present as sepsis and organ failure follows!

Don’t worry about the phase 1 & 2 animal trials.

This is the irreversible effect.

We have around 10 billion miles of DNA. It’s our blue print. Our binary code. Our computer program. Take out one piece. Put in an extra piece. Translocate a piece from one place to another. You are changed forever. ** RNA or any RNA messenger can be potentially converted into DNA in the presence of the enzyme ‘reverse transcriptase’. Then that DNA could then link to your native DNA. There is the possibility of vaccine RNA being converted to DNA and then permanently inserted into your own DNA.

People, you are being left without excuse at this point. If you take the COVID vaccine, you have no one to blame but yourself should you fall ill or die. You’ve been warned.

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media

Source: https://www.dcclothesline.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+ Odnoklassniki