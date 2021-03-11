Did the Biden family help Chinese spies infiltrate the US government?

Growing evidence from a laptop that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden indicates that he may have aided Chinese espionage through his business dealings and other activity linked to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Emails found on the laptop hard drive detail exceptionally close contact between the younger Biden and his Chinese associates. They also point to significant security breaches implicating top U.S. officials that Hunter Biden appears to have facilitated.

LifeSiteNews obtained the laptop files from Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room, and one of the first people to go through the hard drive. Maxey had published emails from the laptop on his Twitter page, which was recently suspended.

The contents of the infamous, abandoned laptop, first discovered in 2019 at a repair shop near the Bidens’ Delaware home, have been corroborated by Tony Bobulinski, a former Biden family business partner. At least one key email was validated by cybersecurity experts, according to the Daily Caller. Federal authorities also have signaled that the laptop is authentic.

Among the emails on the hard drive is one sent by Hunter Biden to Chinese colleagues in February 2015, during his father’s vice presidency, to discuss a “proposed BHR employee to be housed here in Washington D.C.”

BHR refers to Bohai Harvest Reserve Partners, an investment fund that Hunter Biden co-founded with Chinese state-backed companies in 2013. He had had little success in finance before forming BHR, which has had remarkable support from China’s central bank.

“I think we all feel it is critical to have someone at this level engaged on a full time basis to assist in coordinating the U.S. Teams input and communications to and from Beijing,” the message reads. “This would include monitoring all deals and advising where the U.S. Team could add value, and keeping the Beijing Team informed as to our fund raising and other efforts.”

The Chinese employee would have access to Hunter Biden and his American partners’ expense reports, and responsibility for “any other necessary ‘reporting’ requirements” or “important” duties, the email continues. It adds that the new employee’s office would be connected to offices of the firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, a BHR partner led by Biden and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

“We would like to have this individual hired and in office beginning March 1st. Once they are acclimated here (10 days or so) he or she will travel to China to spend 30 days or so with the Beijing BHR team,” the email notes.

Hunter Biden’s Chinese associates warmly embraced his suggestions. “We totally agree with your thoughts,” BHR’s Jason Zhu replied.

“We think this arrangement will be very helpful for our deal sourcing and fund raising in US. The budget is ok for us, but the person we wants [sic] to hire should be proficiency [sic] in both English and Chinese, so it will be efficient for our communication,” he continued.

“They force him to hire a chosen American of Chinese extraction clearly trusted by Beijing. She gets an office next to his office with a separate outdoor entrance,” Jack Maxey said in a recent interview with Eric Metaxas.

“She is defined as the new communications director for Beijing, and what do they do with her after they get her? Immediately she’s sent to Beijing for a several-week training course on communications,” he added. “And what does she need to do? Learn how to use Zoom? Learn how to use email? No, she’s learning how to covertly communicate espionage for the benefit of the Chinese.”

Close access to Biden and Heinz naturally would have been a major boon for China’s extensive, wide-ranging espionage efforts. According to emails obtained by LifeSite, Hunter Biden and his Rosemont Seneca colleagues were in regular communication with top Obama administration officials, foreign diplomats, corporate and civic leaders, and, of course, the sitting vice president and his family.

A “treasure trove” of intel

Hunter Biden also appears to have had phone numbers of dozens of U.S. congressional leaders and Cabinet secretaries, thanks to some of his father’s White House aides.

An email from Joe Biden’s assistant Kathy Chung to Hunter Biden in May 2015 inexplicably contains phone numbers of former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several high-ranking congressmen.

In another message to Biden and Chung, deputy counsel of the vice president, Alexander Mackler, sent phone numbers of 17 Obama administration Cabinet members, including Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker. “Any foreign power would love to have this information,” General Michael Flynn has said about the emails, calling the contents “a ‘treasure trove’ of intelligence.”

An older email published by Jack Maxey and other sources seems to show that Hunter Biden actually hired Chung to work for his father in the first place.

“Thanks for calling and thinking of me. After the initial shock of taking in what you said … how could I pass up an opportunity to for the Vice President of the United State [sic],” a message sent by Chung to Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca email account reads. “But what would be my top 3-5 responsibilities be [sic] in the office?” she asked.

Chung remains with the Biden team, having joined the White House in January after working as a senior aide during the Biden-Harris transition, according to POLITICO. Mackler, an occasional business advisor to the Bidens, also held a post with the Biden Justice Department transition team.

A front for Beijing

Links to Chinese espionage detailed in the laptop files would hardly be Hunter Biden’s only known connections to Beijing-backed spy activity. Within months of his proposal for a D.C.-based BHR employee, the firm closed a deal with a government-controlled Chinese entity involved in the theft of U.S. military secrets.

Partnering with Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC), BHR bought Michigan-based Henniges Automative, a leader in antivibration technology for military vehicles, in September 2014. The unprecedented transaction was valued at around $600 million.

AVIC, a state-owned company that makes stealth fighter jets for China’s air force, had been repeatedly blacklisted by the U.S. government and has been implicated in a successful multi-year scheme to steal strategic American assets.

The Obama administration nevertheless authorized the BHR/AVIC deal, which required special clearance from the executive branch, allowing AVIC to take a controlling stake in Henniges.

“This Bohai Harvest company that [Hunter Biden and his associates] were involved in … in my opinion, was completely a front operation to purchase strategic assets inside the United States,” Jack Maxey said on the Eric Metaxas Radio Show. “Why would [the Chinese government] be interested in giving $1.5 billion to two jokers, three jokers who have no business in the sphere unless there was some other motive?”

BHR Managing Partner Xin Wang practically admitted as much, referring to BHR as a “conduit” that helps “facilitate the transaction.”

“Just by virtue of being [a state-owned entity] there is the perception — rightly or wrongly — that there will be some cross-cultural issues,” he said. “Having us and our global resources there as a financial investor, and serving as a conduit, can facilitate the transaction.”

Hunter Biden’s cut of the Henniges deal, as well as BHR’s other questionable investments, appear to have paid well, despite public statements claiming the contrary. “BHR was valued at RMB 60m in November 2016. In today’s dollars that equates to $8.94m,” Biden’s broker dealer Eric Schwerin wrote in a 2018 email found on the laptop. Shares owned by one of Biden’s shell companies “would therefore be valued at $894,000,” Schwerin added.

“This is not even taking in consideration future distributions from exits of Henniges” and deals with state-backed companies, Schwerin said, describing the investments as “likely to be profitable for BHR.”

Hunter Biden’s ties to Chinese espionage don’t even end with BHR. In 2017, Biden agreed to represent now-disgraced energy executive Patrick Ho as his personal lawyer, according to a contract worth $1 million. Biden described Ho, the former Secretary for Home Affairs of Hong Kong, as the “spy chief of China” in expletive-laden audio released by the National Pulse.

Prior to Ho’s arrest for his role in a multi-million dollar African bribery plot, the Biden family had worked closely with his company, CEFC China Energy. A key email tying Joe Biden to his son and brother’s Chinese business dealings involves top CEFC executives, with whom the Bidens devised a joint venture called SinoHawk Holdings. Tony Bobulinski, former CEO of SinoHawk, has confirmed the authenticity of that correspondence.

Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com

