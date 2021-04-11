Did China Start U.S. Social Engineering On Pandemic In 2016?

China may have started a social engineering project in the U.S. as early as 2016 to soften the public will to wear face masks in the face of pandemic, and to accept vaccines as the only solution to return to “normal.” This tightens the case that China has deeper involvement in the Pandemic that it is letting on. ⁃ TN Editor

We have previously examined the army of “consultants” who have infiltrated our public schools, turning them into centers for indoctrination and hatred against those holding fast to the traditional Christian faith.

But the indoctrination of our youth is not only happening in schools.

Truth is, our children have been targeted for mind-control outside of the classroom as much as inside.

Hollywood is perhaps the biggest culprit.

Take the animated film, Hedgehogs, for example.

Hedgehogs was made in 2016 and released in 2017. It’s a Chinese–produced film directed by Jianming Huang and starring Chevy Chase as a voice-actor.

The PG-rated movie, marketed under the “kids and family” genre, seems innocent on the surface. If you read the promotional literature it will tell you it’s about a cute and cuddly hedgehog named Bobby, who “joins forces with his animal friends to save their natural habitat from a human threat.” Surely many of America’s “woke” parents felt drawn to a film with such an enviro-friendly description.

There’s more to the plot, however. Much more.

The film is about a respiratory virus with characters masked up and living in fear. Was this preparing children for a new type of society — a new normal — that would come upon the earth just a few years later in 2020?

Watch the trailer below and you be the judge.

In one scene, a young veterinarian named Scott chains hedgehog Bobby down to a medical table and forcibly applies an unknown medical procedure. He explains to Bobby that it’s for his own good:

“We’re going to find you a forever home. You’re going to be one happy hedgehog. All we have to do is get your shots taken care of. That’s no fun but we don’t want anyone to think you’re carrying the virus.”

The message is clear: All that matters is what someone might “think” about you, and of course what people think is driven by what they hear in the mass media.

But if you submit to the shots and do what the government tells you to do, you will be loved and accepted as one of the world’s virtuous ones.

Scott then informs his boss that “every animal I’ve come across now has a GPS locater, which means now we can track them, using this,” he says, pointing to a computer screen and a GPS tracking device attached to Bobby’s arm.

The movie ends with the hedgehogs being cleared of any connection to the virus and people being saved by a wonderful new vaccine. A news reporter reports “breaking news about the infectious virus!”

“Let’s shoot it over to a local expert for more,” she says. The camera then flashes to a Dr. Fauci, god-like character in white lab coat who explains in a friendly voice, “Our research certainly backs Scott up, it isn’t the animals. They have absolutely no connection to the virus. I’m also happy to announce that we’ve discovered a vaccine. We no longer have to live in fear. Everyone can get back to their normal lives, because we’re about to kick this dirty little virus back to the Stone Age.”

The vaccine was the ticket back to freedom and “normal life,” as everyone tears off their masks and breathes a big sigh of relief.

Fast-forward to April 2021 and here we are, seriously considering the implementation of digital vaccine passports that will track and trace people everywhere they go, allowing the government and it’s corporate partners to mark us as vaccinated or unvaccinated, clean or unclean, obedient or disobedient.

The propaganda seems to be working. Nearly half of Americans, 44 percent, support the idea of using vaccine passports to establish a new caste system that would allow them to “get back to normal,” according to a Rasmussen poll.

Yes, the global elites have been quite successful in their mind-controlling endeavors. They whip up fear, with daily body counts, many of which were not even remotely connected to the virus in 2020, then when the death counts sag, they focus on “new cases” to assure that nobody ceases to be afraid. They never tell people that those who catch the virus are 99.7 percent likely to survive or that there are very good treatments that are widely available and safe. They force small businesses to close, shutter churches, disorient people and dislodge them from their friends and family, making life so miserable that nearly half of the country is willing to support a system that even arch-liberal author Naomi Wolf has warned will mark “the end of human liberty in the West.”

That system is based on vaccine passports. We predicted in this space one year ago that this would be the preferred strategy to exit the culture of fear that had been deliberately nurtured by the elites.

We see Americans from all walks of life offering their burnt offerings to the gods of Big Tech, picturing themselves on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter proudly with their new vaccine-certificate so as to make sure they are counted among the clean, the enlightened, the righteous ones. These are the same people who changed their profile pictures over to a mask-wearing version as soon as Dr. Fauci changed his mind and said masks were no longer useless to protect against the virus but vital and absolutely necessary.

These are the same ones you see muzzling their little kids, as young as 2, 3 and 4 years old, with masks even though there is no data to suggest children are at risk of death or serious infection.

Sadly, if they took their kids to see Hedgehogs in 2017-18, those kids might not see the order to mask up as anything that unusual. Nor will they resist the annual injections that will make copious billions of dollars for Bill Gates and his Big Pharma buddies.

I’m hearing many reports from readers that suggest people are already getting nasty over this vaccine. A Georgia woman who works in a small retail shop was confronted by a man and wife, appearing to be in their mid-60s, who entered the shop masked up and said this was the first time they had ventured out into the downtown shops since the virus hit. When the wife saw that the store clerk did not have on a mask – there is no mask mandate in Georgia and the shop doesn’t require it – she confronted her and asked, “I assume you have had your vaccine since you’re not wearing your mask?”

This woman had the audacity to ask a personal medical question of a complete stranger in public. Where did she get the fuel to react so brazenly to an unmasked fellow human being, and treat her as “less than?” I think it’s clear. This is the kind of culture that our government is nurturing. Look for more of these type of public shamings as the propaganda campaign ramps up in an effort to get resisters to succumb to the globalists’ schedule of regular injections.

Films like Hedgehogs are just the latest evidence that would indicate this pandemic – perhaps not the pandemic itself but governments’ reaction to it – were planned long ago.

We’ve already reported extensively on Event 201, where the Gates Foundation met with corporate, government and media elites in October 2019 to plan the public messaging on how to “flood the zone” with a singular, fear-mongering narrative about a future coronavirus pandemic. We’ve reported on Lock Step, a white paper published in 2010 by the Rockefeller Foundation that praised China’s hardline reaction to a mock pandemic. Then came Operation Crimson Contagion, in which officials from 12 states and the federal government met in August 2019 to test the government’s response to a flu-like pandemic originating in China.

All of the above were conducted in preparation for the propaganda war against the American people, to blame sickness on the unvaccinated. This is a key part of the globalists’ strategy to pin down and force into compliance the last holdouts who do not wish to be part of their new-normal globalized beast system that relies on faulty science and coercion to strip people of their individual human rights to free speech, assembly, religion and even their own bodily autonomy.

The billionaire corporate oligarchs in Big Tech are leading the charge against we the people.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new policy April 1 under which his company will visually segregate users of the platform into groups of the vaccinated and unvaccinated. This appears to be a ploy to encourage those who get vaccinated to use their Facebook accounts to visually shame those who do not.

Here is Zuckerberg’s April 1 message announcing his segregation plan on Facebook:

“If we’re going to stop Covid, we need everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated. People are more likely to get vaccinated if they see friends, family and people they trust doing it too. So we’re launching new Covid vaccine profile frame that you can add to your profile pic, partnering with the CDC and US Department of Health and Human Services to launch new Covid vaccine profile frames. It lets you easily show your support and tell people that you’ve been vaccinated. And we’ll show you in News Feed your friends who have put up this profile frame.

I’ll update mine after I get vaccinated, which I plan to do as soon as I’m eligible. I hope everyone else does the same!”

These arrogant elites have already tried to divide us along the lines of race, gender and religion, and now they are using masks and vaccines to divide us based on our private health decisions.

The New York Times, always shilling for the globalist oligarchs and their anti-Christian agenda, published an April 5 article blaming “white evangelical Christians” for impeding a global vaccination program designed to save the world. It won’t take the reader more than a few paragraphs to discern the Times‘ spirited bigotry against people of faith, hoping to scapegoat them as the reason for the continued spread of the virus.

LA Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman tweeted last week his enthusiasm for digital vaccine passports as a means of “breaking the resistance down.”

