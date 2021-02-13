The researchers acknowledged that such widespread entry into the brain could explain the diverse neurological effects of S1 such as encephalitis, respiratory difficulties and anosmia (the loss of smell). The injected spike protein was also found in the lung, spleen, kidney and liver of the mice.

A second study published in December, 2020, in Neurobiology of Disease reported that the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins showed a direct negative impact on endothelial cells and provide „plausible explanations” for the neurological consequences observed in patients with COVID-19.

The researchers demonstrated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), a known binding target for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, is „ubiquitously expressed throughout various vessel calibers in the frontal cortex.”

In another investigation, researchers studying brain tissues from 13 fatal COVID-19 cases found pseudovirions (spike, envelope and membrane proteins without viral RNA) present in the endothelia of microvessels of all 13 brains. They concluded that ACE2+ endothelial damage is a central part of SARS-CoV-2 pathology and may be induced by the spike protein alone. Injection of the full-length S1 spike subunit in the tail vein of mice, as part of the same study, led to neurologic signs (increased thirst, stressed behavior).

An observed complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is similar to the atypical Kawasaki disease shock syndrome characterized by multisystemic hyperinflammation, edema and vasculitis (MIS-C) that Whelan treats.

Research has found SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone to be a potent inductor of endothelial dysfunction, suggesting that „manifestations of COVID-19 shock syndrome in children can be at least partially attributed to its action.”

Let’s now circle back to the concerns voiced by Whelan in his letter to the FDA:

„I am concerned about the possibility that the new vaccines aimed at creating immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein have the potential to cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in a way that does not currently appear to be assessed in safety trials of these potential drugs.”

Whelan was referring to the fact that mRNA vaccines work by incorporating the genetic blueprint for the key spike protein on the virus surface into a formula that — when injected into humans — instructs our own cells to make the spike protein.

In theory, the body then will make antibodies against the spike protein to protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The problem with this scenario, as we saw above, is that the spike protein alone — which the mRNA vaccines instruct the body to make — has been implicated as a key cause of injury and death in COVID-19 infections.

Based on the research conducted to date, it is very likely that some recipients of the spike protein mRNA vaccines will experience the same symptoms and injuries associated with the virus.

Again according to Whelan, „the potential to cause microvascular injury (inflammation and small blood clots called microthrombi) to the brain, heart, liver and kidney … were not assessed in the safety trials.”

Whelan also stated in his letter that „particular caution will be required with regard to the potential widespread vaccination of children before there are any real data on the safety or effectiveness of these vaccines…”

Sadly highlighting Whelan’s concerns, a 17-year-old was recently hospitalized in the ICU in Israel complaining of severe pains in his chest a few days after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Since the widespread introduction of these vaccines on Dec. 14, 2020, Children’s Health Defense has been following the reports filed with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the media and emails from individuals and family members who have experienced adverse vaccine reactions.

As of Jan. 29, 11,249 adverse events had been reported to OpenVAERS related to the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The reports included 501 deaths, 1066 hospitalizations, 2443 urgent care visits, 1447 office visits and 147 cases of anaphylaxis.

What is concerning is that these reports are just the tip of the iceberg. A 2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that reported vaccine injuries to VAERS represent an estimated 1% of actual injuries.

Even vaccine manufacturers have calculated at least a ” fifty-fold underreporting of adverse events.”

On Dec. 18, 2020, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Children’s Health Defense chairman and chief legal counsel, wrote to Dr. David Kessler, then-co-chair of Biden transition’s coronavirus task force and now the chief scientific officer of President Biden’s COVID-19 response, requesting that Kessler consider the long-overdue need for a comprehensive, high-integrity system to monitor adverse outcomes following vaccination.

This request has urgent significance in light of the FDA’s decision to authorize emergency use of the two mRNA vaccines following abbreviated pre-approval clinical trials. Since COVID-19 vaccine companies are immune from liability for injuries caused by their products, our public health regulators have an amplified responsibility to monitor adverse events. To date, we have not received a response from Kessler.

Children’s Health Defense shares the same concerns as Whelan and numerous other clinicians and scientists who have spoken out about lack of adequate safety and efficacy testing prior to widespread distribution of the vaccines, especially in children.

Ignoring these valid and scientifically supported warnings may result in hundreds of millions of people suffering potentially deadly injuries or permanent damage following vaccination. It will also further erode the dwindling confidence that our country has in our federal regulatory agencies to protect the health of all Americans.

We encourage everyone to be informed consumers when making decisions about their health, especially when it comes to vaccinations. We ask that if you, a family member or friend have suffered any kind of adverse side effect, from any vaccine, do all three of the following:

  • For U.S. residents, first file your report with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the official site of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
  • Go to VaxxTracker.com to file a report. This is an outside independent source versus government agency that tracks vaccine injuries globally.
  • Using this page on the CHD website, share your vaccine injury story, pictures or videos. CHD will be publishing these events anonymously on The Defender website.