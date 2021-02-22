Coronavirus: Scuffles at anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

\Police in Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria made 15 arrests as about 300 people protested against lockdown restrictions.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews condemned the event. „It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting,” he told reporters.

The Melbourne protest and others around the country were largely driven by fringe online groups promoting virus-related and anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.

Victoria has been in a six-week lockdown since July to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has fuelled Australia’s second wave.

Source: https://www.bbc.com

