CDC data show coronavirus vaccine has caused 501 deaths and over 11,000 adverse reactions (so far)

(Natural News) According to reports submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Jan. 29, at least 501 people have died after receiving the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. These numbers were reflected in the reports filed between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 29, 2021.

The data came from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a federal program that collects information regarding adverse events that occur after a person receives a vaccine.

According to the latest data, procured from VAERS on Jan. 29, 11,249 people have reported experiencing an adverse reaction to either the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The Food and Drugs Administration has classified both vaccines as experimental and has only granted them emergency use authorizations, not full licenses.

Among the reported cases, 4,106 were classified as “not serious,” 1,066 resulted in hospitalizations, 383 were “life-threatening,” 156 resulted in a permanent disability and 501 resulted in the death of the recipient.

Some of the reported life-threatening events included 139 cases of Bell’s palsy-type symptoms – including facial asymmetry – and at least 13 miscarriages. (Related: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine warning: No breastfeeding or getting pregnant after being immunized… it might damage the child.)

Fifty-three percent of the individuals who died were male, 43 percent were female and the remaining four percent of reported deaths did not include the gender of the deceased. The average age of the fatalities was 77 and the youngest reported death was from a 23-year-old.

The Pfizer vaccine accounted for 59 percent of the reported deaths while the remaining 41 percent of people who died took the Moderna vaccine.

The states where the most deaths came from are California, Ohio, New York, Kentucky and Florida. They accounted for 136 deaths or 27 percent of all the reported coronavirus vaccine fatalities.

While the VAERS database has recorded 501 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services the actual number of people who have experienced adverse events due to taking the coronavirus vaccines is likely significantly higher. This is because VAERS is considered to be a “passive surveillance system,” which means that it does not go out and collect information and instead relies on people to submit reports to the database.

Alternative news outlet Waking Times also pointed out that, historically, less than one percent of adverse events were reported to VAERS.

White House tasks CDC with investigating how many have died after taking coronavirus vaccine

The White House COVID-19 Task Force has asked the CDC to conduct a comprehensive study on how many people have died after receiving the vaccine. The task force also asked the CDC to note down the circumstances that led to their death.

The White House’s task force wanted to understand if the people who died after receiving the vaccine did so as a result of an adverse reaction to the vaccine, because of a coronavirus-related condition or from something else entirely.

The CDC would have to gather the data from state health departments, which are already being overwhelmed by all of the data they are getting for other COVID-19-related efforts, including testing, case positivity, hospitalizations and vaccine distribution.

The CDC would also be helped out by the fact that healthcare workers are required by law to report any incident listed by VAERS and the vaccine manufacturer as an adverse event. Healthcare providers are also encouraged to report any adverse event that occurs after the administration of a vaccine, as well as all vaccine administration errors.

After collecting the data from VAERS, the CDC would begin its investigation before coming up with a definitive conclusion on whether a reported adverse event actually has a connection to the administration of a vaccine.

The request for this study came up as the administration of President Joe Biden wanted to “update and reform” the way the federal government is collecting COVID-19 data and presenting it to the public. Biden even signed an executive order on Jan. 21 supposedly to make sure that the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is “guided by the best available science and data.”

