Canadian Doctors Speak Out Against Government COVID Restrictions: Masks And Vaccines Not Needed!

Stop fearing the Coronavirus, the new COVID “variants” are a hoax, let children go back to normal activities, take off your mask, and avoid the experimental COVID “vaccines.”

This is the message being conveyed to the public by a group of doctors in Canada with Canadian Health Alliance, which issued a press release and video this week, opposing the Government’s response to COVID.

According to their press release:

“The CANADA HEALTH ALLIANCE is a non-profit collaboration of medical doctors, nurses, chiropractors, naturopaths, pharmacists, and other healthcare practitioners from across Canada whose common goal is to protect the rights of our patients to access the highest quality healthcare available, continued freedom of choice, and autonomy through informed consent.

“Our goal is to halt the misuse of power by politicized public health “experts” currently being conveyed through damaging COVID-19 public health policies that are destroying Canadian society and the health of Canadians.”

Here is what they are demanding be stopped immediately:

We call on all levels of government to immediately stop promoting the following measures:

· Lockdowns and physical distancing

· Promoting the use of masks

· Handwashing and cleaning surfaces with toxic disinfectants

· Quarantines of asymptomatic people and social isolation

· Using RT-PCR ‘testing’ on people

· Advocating inadequately tested gene-modifying COVID-19 vaccinations (insufficient human and animal trials)

· Unnecessary COVID-19 policies at hospitals and other health care facilities

· Business closures or restrictions

· Restrictions on churches and places of worship

· Closures of public facilities including schools, playgrounds, parks and recreational facilities

· Misrepresentation of the COVID situation in the media

· The use of fear and other psychological coercion techniques

Watch the 11 minute video:

