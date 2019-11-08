British Government Disinformation Shop Lost Charity Status – Continues In New Format

At the end of last year some enterprising ‘anonymous’ person released papers of the British Integrity Initiative. As we reported at that time:

The British government financed Integrity Initiative is tasked with spreading anti-Russian propaganda and thereby with influencing the public, military and governments of a number of countries. What follows is an contextual analysis of the third batch of the Initiative’s internal papers which were dumped by an anonymous yesterday.

Christopher Nigel Donnelly (CND) is the co-director of The Institute for Statecraft and founder of its offshoot Integrity Initiative. The Initiative claims to “Defend Democracy Against Disinformation”.

The Integrity Initiative does this by planting disinformation about alleged Russian influence through journalists ‘clusters’ throughout Europe and the United States.

Both, the Institute as well as the Initiative, claim to be independent Non-Government Organizations. Both are financed by the British government, NATO and other state donors.

‘No public benefit’: Scottish regulator blasts charity whose Integrity Initiative project was outed as anti-Russia psy-op

The NGO behind the Integrity Initiative – a project that claimed to fight “disinformation” but in reality appeared to be more of a covert British influence op – has been blasted by a new report for providing no “public benefit.”

The Integrity Initiative (II) claimed to be a tool aimed at educating policymakers on the dangers of fake news and disinformation. Yet, according to multiple rounds of documents released in 2018 by hacktivists calling themselves Anonymous, II operated Europe-wide anti-Russia influence campaigns, planting anti-Kremlin influencers in government, academia, media and the military.

The Integrity Initiative was bankrolled by the British government and defense ministry, and run by the Institute for Statecraft (IfS) – a Scottish-registered charity that claims to “advance education in the fields of governance and statecraft.” These goals, the leaked documents claimed, translated into schemes to hamper political appointments in Spain, smear anti-fracking activists, and contain the spread of the Russian orthodox church in Greece, among others.

