BREAKING: Israeli gov’t to share names, personal info of anyone who refuses COVID vaccine

In its latest draconian move, supposedly responding to COVID-19 infections, Israel has passed a law which allows the government to share with other authorities, such as local government, the details of people who have not taken a coronavirus vaccine. The law is to “encourage” vaccination.

On its third reading on Wednesday, the law was passed in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, by a vote of 30-13. Under the details of the law, the personal information of those who have refused the COVID-19 experimental vaccines would be collected and shared to relevant bodies by the Health Ministry.

The Knesset revealed that: “The information will be transferred to local authorities subject to an active request and the presentation of a vaccination plan.”

Continuing, the Knesset’s statement noted that “a body that receives the authorization of the director general of the Ministry of Health will be given the names, ID numbers, addresses and phone numbers of citizens who can get inoculated but have yet to do so.”

The permission to receive such information, extends to the “local Authorities, to the director general of the Ministry of Education and to elements within the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services that operate treatment centers.”

Presenting the bill MK Haim Katz, of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party, and the chair of the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, stated: “The vaccinations are a must, and this law is meant to increase the number of inoculations among those who are under the impression that they do not need to get vaccinated.”

Nor does the law merely concern itself with those who have avoided the vaccine, as information about people who have had their first dose, but not returned for their second, is also collated and shared.

Under the prescriptions of the law, it is set to be temporary, lasting for three months, or “until the COVID-19-related state of emergency ends.” The information is also supposed to be “expunged” after use, no more than “60 days” after it is received.

Defending the move, the Knesset stated that its purpose was to “encourage people to get vaccinated.”

It is not currently clear whether the law makes any allowance for those who do not take the experimental vaccines due to health reasons, or moral concerns over the abortion-tainted origins. It is also not clear whether people who took the first dose of the vaccine, but went into anaphylactic shock or had another severe reaction, will under this new law be pressured to nonetheless take the second dose.

As of February 24, Israel has vaccinated over 34% of its population with two doses of COVID injections, and over 50% of the population have had at least one jab.

Katz seemed to pre-empt any questions which would surely be raised about the blatant potential for a lack of and abuse of privacy, saying: “Is the value of privacy more important than the value of life? In the committee we removed from the bill the transfer of information on children and people who have received two vaccine doses…The sanctity of life is above all else.”

Katz’s comments also suggested that the ineffective, experimental, and in some cases dangerous vaccine will preserve life rather than damage it.

However, he was opposed by Tamar Zandberg, a member of Israel’s left-wing Meretz party, who warned about the danger of such a law: “we are too easy on the trigger when it comes to passing laws that include harm to the privacy of citizens, in this case the transfer of personal and sensitive medical information before all the other possibilities have been exhausted.”

“Transferring such information is a slippery slope, and it may reach many interested elements,” Zandberg continued. “There is a risk of harming the public’s trust.”

In the past weeks, Israel has made headlines for launching a “green pass” system, allowing people who have been injected to receive a green code, which then grants them entry into places such as entertainment and leisure facilities.

As the country re-opens after a two month lockdown, the green pass would be given only to those who had been injected, not to people who tested negative for the virus. The benefits then handed out include the access to “non-essential” businesses, as well as not being required to self-isolate if identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID, and not having to self-isolate following a return from a what the government calls a “red location.”

Israel’s minister for health, Yuli Edelstein, said on the release of the vaccine “passport” that “[g]etting vaccinated is a moral duty. It is part of our mutual responsibility.” He went further, declaring, “Whoever does not get vaccinated will be left behind.”

The green pass needs renewing every six months, and despite holding one, an individual must still abide by masking and physical distancing rules. The Jerusalem Post also reports that legislation is being considered which would grant employers the right to refuse unvaccinated people entry into the workplace.

Such measures prompted Business Insider to describe the country as “waging a war on the unvaccinated.” Meanwhile America’s Dr. Anthony Fauci has styled Israel’s vaccination response as “extraordinarily good.”

