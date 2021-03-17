Biden is stacking his administration with far-left extremists who support partial-birth abortion, genital mutilation for minors

Joe Biden’s administration has kicked off precisely as predicted. His nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra refused to condemn partial-birth abortion under questioning from Senator Mitt Romney and referred to the child in the womb as a “future baby.” His selection for assistant HHS secretary, a biological male named Richard identifying as a transgender woman named Rachel Levine, refused to condemn genital mutilation for minors when asked by Senator Rand Paul. Trans activists need genital mutilation for minors in order to facilitate “sex-change” surgeries.

Believe it or not, it gets worse. For Associate Attorney General, Joe Biden nominated Vanita Gupta. Gupta is an American civil rights attorney and president and chief executive officer of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, which in 2021 means you support genital mutilation for minors and every other jot and tittle of the LGBT revolution. Senator Mike Lee of Utah asked Gupta whether the Department of Justice would intervene if minors—children—were prescribed sex-change surgeries without the consent of parents (not a hypothetical scenario).

On February 10, 2020, Gupta had noted her delight on Twitter when a South Dakota bill designed to protect youth under the age of 16 from these practices and so-called treatment, stating that “I was so happy when I saw this news earlier today, and I’m so thankful to everyone who fought this attempt to criminalize gender affirming health care for trans youth. Attacks will continue, but so will our advocacy. Civil rights community will always fight to #ProtectTransKids.” Senator Lee asked her about the law.

“South Dakota, in the not too distant past, considered a bill to limit gender reassignment surgeries for children, for children under the age of 16,” he noted. “My understanding is that the bill failed, and when it failed inside the South Dakota legislature, you made some statements to the effect that you were quote, so happy, and quote, so thankful that these surgeries would be universally available to children under the age of 16. At what age, then, if it’s not appropriate to limit these surgeries to children under the age of 16, at what age would it be inappropriate to grant a gender reassignment surgery decision to a child, other than surgeries on infants, or someone who has been born in an intersex category?”

As with Levine, Gupta promptly offered up a non-response. “Senator, I believe that everyone must be treated with dignity and respect. These are, I’m assuming, very personal decisions that get made in families. My job if I’m confirmed as Associate Attorney General will be to enforce the existing laws, obviously, protecting the dignity of all people, as is in our federal civil rights laws. But — and that will be my mandate at the Justice Department.”

Lee persisted: “And where this thing is appropriate, do you believe parents should give their consent before such a surgery is performed?”

Gupta refused to affirm this basic parental right. “Senator, honestly…the facts here matter. There are so many facts in any particular individual circumstances. And I don’t believe it’s for the Justice Department, if I’m confirmed, to be opining on that kind of very personal decision that gets made in families or by individuals. In fact I believe it would be highly improper. And so again, my allegiance will be to enforcing existing federal laws, and ensuring that the dignity of all Americans is protected.”

So, if you’re keeping track so far: Biden’s nominee for HHS secretary refused to condemn partial-birth abortion; his transgender nominee for assistant HHS secretary refused to condemn genital mutilation for minors; and his nominee for associate attorney general refused to affirm the right of parents to have a say before a minor pursues “sex-change” surgery.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Democratic Party in 2021.

Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com

