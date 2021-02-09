Biden and Iran

Zarif Rules Out Renegotiation on JCPOA

Feb.8, 2021

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Nuclear Deal has been finalized, stressing that Tehran will not negotiate on the deal again.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has been finalized due to Iran’s disagreement with some issues,” Zarif said in a televised interview on Sunday, adding that his country will not renegotiate the deal.

He stressed that Iran is a signatory to the JCPOA and expressed hope that the US would return to the deal and compensate for its mistakes.

“It is the United States and the Europeans that have violated the JCPOA and have not fulfilled the commitments,” the top diplomat noted.

Biden Stalemate With Iran: Neither Side Wants to Make First Step for Deal

Feb.7, 2021

The 2020 elections raised a lot of hope around the world that the Iran nuclear deal could be saved, and that Joe Biden would approach the process with the same openness the Obama Administration did, and would reverse the Trump-era abandonment of the deal.

Biden was short on comments after the inauguration, however, and that left many wondering where he actually stood. Details are starting to emerge and again are pointing to the US and Iran finding themselves in a stalemate even when a straightforward deal is to be had.

Iran has been very clear from the start that they want sanctions relief from the US, which the Obama deal promised them and which they never got. Trump not only left the deal rather than honor it, but then spent years undermining sanctions relief from anyone else.

White House: US Would Rejoin Iran Nuke Deal if Tehran Fully Complies With Agreement by Ilya Tsukanov

Feb.8, 2021 The Biden administration has sent mixed signals regarding its intentions to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran nuclear agreement, planning to ease pressure on Tehran without lifting sanctions, while demanding that the Islamic Republic return to its obligations under the treaty. Iran says Washington must remove all sanctions first.

The United States will comply with the JCPOA if Iran does, White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said.

“If Iran comes into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same, and then use that as a platform to build a larger and stronger agreement that also addresses other areas of concern,” the spokeswoman said in a briefing in Washington, DC on Monday.

Psaki also sought to clarify President Biden’s remarks Sunday that the US would not lift its crushing sanctions against Tehran unless Iran stops its uranium enrichment activities first.

