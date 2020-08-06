5G Induces Coronaviruses: New Study Models Millimeter Wave Influence on DNA

THE STORY:A new study published at the NIH PubMed site on July 16th 2020, and published earlier elsewhere in June 2020, mathematically models how the millimeter waves of 5G tech could induce the body to create coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2 / COVID.

THE IMPLICATIONS:Why have authorities desperately tried to silence those pointing out the 5G-coronavirus connection? Why are we worried about supposedly contagious surfaces when battlefield technology is being rolled out worldwide that can penetrate and manipulate our very DNA?

5G induces coronaviruses

according to a new study just published on the US NIH (National Institute of Health) website PubMed.gov and published earlier elsewhere. The study, entitled 5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells (full version here), comes to the shocking conclusion – shocking from a mainstream scientific viewpoint – that 5G technology can instigate the body to produce viruses as a cellular response. Guess what? The 5G millimeter waves (so-called because they operate in extremely high frequencies where there is less than a millimeter between the wave peaks) can make the body produce not just any class of viruses but actually coronaviruses! This research peels back another layer of Operation Coronavirus, affirming the coronavirus 5G connection that I and others were warning about in February when this entire plandemic got off the ground. In that article I asked the question: “What if 5G is being used to open up the skin of those in Wuhan so as to allow the new bioweapon coronavirus to infiltrate more easily?” Now with more information the question could be: “What if 5G is being used to open up the skin and simultaneously create coronaviruses?”

Research Spells Out How EMF in the Form of 5G Induces Coronaviruses

I will reproduce the entire abstract of the study here:

“In this research, we show that 5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by dermatologic cells acting like antennas, transferred to other cells and play the main role in producing Coronaviruses in biological cells. DNA is built from charged electrons and atoms and has an inductor-like structure. This structure could be divided into linear, toroid and round inductors. Inductors interact with external electromagnetic waves, move and produce some extra waves within the cells. The shapes of these waves are similar to shapes of hexagonal and pentagonal bases of their DNA source. These waves produce some holes in liquids within the nucleus. To fill these holes, some extra hexagonal and pentagonal bases are produced. These bases could join to each other and form virus-like structures such as Coronavirus. To produce these viruses within a cell, it is necessary that the wavelength of external waves be shorter than the size of the cell. Thus 5G millimeter waves could be good candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells.”

In plain English, this is what it says: DNA is constructed from electrons and atoms which can be influenced by external EM waves. These waves produce holes in the cells. The body creates hexagonal and pentagonal DNA bases to fill these holes, and these bases can join together to make virus-like structures such as coronaviruses within our cells. This builds on the previously known fact that 5G acts upon the body’s cells like a transmitter, and these cells in turn (especially the skins cells) act like antennae, absorbing signals and adjusting themselves based on those signals. This is, quite literally, mass programming.

5G Has Very Short Wavelengths, Allowing it to Penetrate Cells and Influence (Control) DNA

“Thus, a DNA could emit some waves and interact with external waves. However, most waves have a length more than the size of cells and pass them without any effect. Only limited waves with lengths smaller than millimeter could penetrate into cell membrane and interact with DNA inductors. These wavelengths could be observed in 5G technology. Thus, towers in this technology could exchange waves with DNAs within cells and produce various types of diseases such as COVID-19. In this study, we propose a mechanism for exchanged waves between towers and host cells to obtain effective wavelengths. In our method, skin cells act as dermatologic antenna, take waves in 5G technology and transfer them to host cells. Then, DNAs within host cells interact with these waves and move. By motions of a DNA, some hexagonal and pentagonal holes emerge. To fill these holes, some bases are constructed within cells. These holes join to each other and form RNAs of COVID-19.”

This is scary enough, however the bigger picture is even worse. The tiny waves of 5G can accomplish what other EMF technology (4G and below) cannot do, by penetrating the cell membrane and interacting with our DNA inductors. We’re talking about the power to influence and manipulate our very DNA here:

“An antenna could take waves in which their wavelengths are equal to its size. Thus, millimeter waves in 5G technology could be taken more by dermatologic antennas. These waves could pass the cell membranes, enter the nucleus and interact with DNAs. Previously, it has been shown that a DNA could act as the inductor and receiver or sender of waves. Thus, a DNA within a dermatologic cell like a keratinocyte receives external waves and sends them to DNAs of other cells like melanocytes. Waves in 5G technology and higher technologies could contribute in gene expressions, turn on some genes and turn off others.”

Turn on and off your genes. That is SERIOUS power which 5G operators have over the population.

This echoes what I wrote in the 2017 article 5G and IoT: Total Technological Control Grid Being Rolled Out Fast where I referenced the research of Israeli scientist Dr. Ben-Ishai, who showed that our sweat ducts work like helical antennas, absorbing energy and EM frequencies between 75-100 GHz, part of the range used by 5G.

5G Induces Coronaviruses – Further Implications

So what are the implications of this study? There are many. Firstly, if 5G can be weaponized and aimed at people, firing EMF and manipulating their DNA to produce coronaviruses, then the external threat is not some new killer virus, but rather destructive battlefield technology disguised as telecommunications technology. Anyone still looking at airborne particles and worried about contaminated surfaces is missing the point completely. Secondly, building upon the first point, if the NWO (New World Order) controllers running this agenda have the power to induce people to make coronaviruses, or even a specific strain like SARS-CoV-2 (assuming it exists), then there is no ‘contagion’ or viral spread as such. Some such as Dr. Stefan Lanka believe contagion itself is a myth. Either way, there is no medical or legal justification for shutting down small businesses, quarantining and isolating people, forced mask wearing and social distancing, because in this scenario some new virus is not being spread; people are being induced to create it inside their own bodies. Thirdly, it adds more weight to the idea that 5G mimics electroporation, the microbiology technique which uses an electrical pulse to create temporary pores in cell membranes through which substances like chemicals, drugs or DNA can be introduced into the cell. Both electroporation and 5G use pulsed waves to open up the cell, thus allowing the DNA inside to be altered.

Fourthly, this research further bolsters the idea that the COVID phenomenon is linked to oxygen shortage (aka hypoxia or under oxygenation). This is explained in several ways, e.g. by the theory of Dr. Robert Young that COVID is actually blood coagulation, and by the 5G 60GHz effect on oxygen molecules. To recap, it is a fact that the 60 GHz band (used by 5G) affects oxygen. For instance, these technology/telecommunications websites (here, here and here) explain how oxygen absorbs a very high percentage (98% on one website) of 60 GHz waves, therefore making it undesirable and ineffective for radio and communication. That analysis, of course, is from the viewpoint of efficient telecommunication. However, my viewpoint is the opposite; I am coming to the topic looking at it from a health perspective, so I don’t care how much O2 is impeding telecommunications, I care about how much the 60 GHz is impeding my ability to breathe! Dana Ashlie explains in this February 2020 video (around the 11:00 mark) that when the O2 molecules absorb the 60 GHz waves, it affects the spin of their electrons. Changes to these spin frequencies in turn have impacts on human biology. It reduces the oxygen molecules’ ability to fully bind with and saturate the hemoglobin in our blood, thus preventing us from fully uptaking oxygen, thus depriving us of fully oxygenating ourselves. With lower oxygen levels, our energy and immunity falls, and we become weaker.

With this new information, think back to some of the headlines from January this year, e.g. Huawei Builds 5G Base Stations to Help Fight Corona Virus. Did you catch that – to “help” fight coronavirus?! It’s a sick joke. The cause of our problems is again presented as the solution.

This research is another crucial piece of the puzzle. We have known for awhile now that artificial EMF is causing great harm to us. We have also known for awhile that 5G is extremely dangerous in many ways, including hijacking our sweat duct antennae, bombarding us with pulsed waves (more damaging than continuous wave radiation), amplifying DNA damage via VGCCs, promoting deep EMF penetration and having mutagenic and carcinogenic effects, being emitted from a phased array structure that has been used for crowd dispersal. This research is more evidence that we are being deliberately poisoned, and that tales of species-jumping bat viruses from China are a red herring. We must continue to be vigilant in opposing 5G in all its forms, and doing what we can in our local area to prevent the 5G rollout. Our DNA depends on it. However, we must also be aware that space-based 5G satellites have been deployed earlier this year by SpaceX (run by Elon Musk), and other companies including Amazon, OneWeb and TeleSat have either done so as well or are about to. Time is running low for humanity to wake up.

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit.



Sources: https://thefreedomarticles.com

*https://web.archive.org/web/20200722140203/https://www.biolifesas.org/biolife/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FIORANELLI.pdf

*https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/ OLD

*https://www.biolifesas.org/biolife/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FIORANELLI.pdf OLD

*https://thefreedomarticles.com/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup-vaccines-transhumanism/

*https://thefreedomarticles.com/5g-iot-technological-control-grid/

*https://thefreedomarticles.com/doctor-reveals-corona-effect-blood-coagulation/

*https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001

*https://www.everythingrf.com/community/why-is-the-60-ghz-band-not-good-for-long-range-communications

*https://vtechworks.lib.vt.edu/handle/10919/35234

*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA

*https://thefreedomarticles.com/aluminum-fluoride-glyphosate-emf-deliberate-concoction-pineal-gland/

*https://thefreedomarticles.com/5g-danger-13-reasons-health-disaster/