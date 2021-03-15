260 TIMES More Young People Are Dying From The Vaccines Than Would Have From COVID-19

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of a Nebraska man who died not long after getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Joining the more than 1,170 other corpses that have also reported to the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as post-vaccination deaths, the man, who was in his late 40s, had just received his first dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s China virus vaccine, which received emergency approval last year under Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program.

The man had been living in a long-term care facility, and the mainstream media was quick to note that he had “several coexisting diseases and conditions.” Had the man simply tested “positive” for Chinese germs, however, the media would have ignored these coexisting diseases and conditions and blamed his “positive” test on people who do not wear masks.

“Typically, Covid-19 vaccine deaths can be attributed to anaphylaxis and occur within a relatively short period after the vaccine is given, which is why monitoring is done,” stated Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer.

“While I cannot speculate on this case, when individuals die days or weeks after the vaccine has been administered, it is more likely due to other underlying factors,” he added.

In other words, Anthone is playing the political correctness game when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination. The jab is safe and effective, the establishment claims, which means that any reported deaths from it must have been caused by something else.

The man’s death was reported in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

It is believed that VAERS only captures fewer than one percent of all vaccine-caused injuries and deaths.

“This process allows the CDC and FDA to closely monitor and assess any adverse events, for ongoing safety evaluations,” the Nebraska state health department explained in a statement.

260 Times More Young People Are Dying From Coronavirus Vaccines Than Would Have From Coronavirus

As expected, the CDC is trying to convince the public that Wuhan virus vaccines are not related to these types of deaths. The private corporation posing as a government agency claims that there is no pattern of death associated with the jabs.

Meanwhile, Anthone is warning people with “high-risk conditions” to first consult their medical providers before agreeing to get vaccinated for the Wuhan infection.

The now-deceased Nebraska man fell into the younger age category, meaning under 65, which the Israeli Health Ministry recently determined to be at an extremely low risk of dying from the virus itself.

In fact, the data shows that 260 times more young people are dying from the jabs than would have from the virus, making the jabs entirely unnecessary and extremely dangerous.

People would be much better off just living their lives, boosting their immune systems naturally, and turning off the television and social media. By doing this, they will avoid falling prey to the endless media fear-mongering about the virus, and the alleged need to get vaccinated right away in order to stop it.

CDC Update: 1,524 DEAD 31,079 Injured Following Experimental COVID MRNA ‘Vaccines’

“Today’s crazy rationale proposes: Take a ‘cure’ that’s far worse than the ‘ailment,’” wrote one of our own astute commenters. “Look what they get away with these days: Pitching invasive inoculation of poisons bound to inflict acute and chronic diseases for a lifetime.”

“And the sheeples wear their masks in silent, albeit idiotic, support for this sinister plot. It is indeed dangerous to speak out in isolation, but We the People en masse shall prevail because we are the good who will triumph over evil.”

