A group of high-powered globalists from the US, including John Podesta (Trilateral Commission), are plotting the overthrow of the United States to achieve the Great Reset of the Green New Deal and Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy. This subversion is a clear and present danger to the integrity of our national government and Constitution. TIP is saturated with Trilateral Commission influence: John Podesta, Condalezza Rice, Eric Schmidt, Bill Clinton and Ernesto Zedillo. ⁃ TN Editor

Let’s take a moment to think about something called the Transition Integrity Project. Just by its name you’ll be impressed by a seemingly highly moral commitment to honesty during the election. But wait: what about that word ‘Transition’? Doesn’t it presuppose a change in the presidency? Yes, it does. And it’s a ‘Project.’ What could that mean? A project of what?

Nicolas Berggruen, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the World Economic Forum, is a billionaire who has spent at least 10 years and millions of dollars in ‘reinventing and restructuring democracy.’ What could that mean? Through his Berggruen Institute this financier/stock market savant has suavely assembled groups of ‘influencers’ to do just that: to write books, form spin-off groups, and endow positions in business and universities. Nicolas Berggruen is the force behind the Transition Integrity Project.

I first became aware of Berggruen in 2012 when his think tank ‘Think Long’ produced a ballot initiative in California with the intention of changing the California constitution. ‘Think Long’ which included in its elite membership Condelezza Rice, Willie Brown, Gray Davis, and Eric Schmidt (Google CEO) was an alliance of neo-cons and ‘progressives’ who wanted to use the California initiative process to literally craft a new set of rules for governance. It was, as I called it in a speech against their Proposition 31 which I gave at the Los Angeles Federal Building, a razor blade buried in a candy apple—-a Trojan horse. This craftily worded manipulation proposed using Agenda 21 Sustainable Development federal grants to stealthily implement regional governance.

This new law, this amendment to the California Constitution, would shift state funds to local governments for the purpose of implementing new ‘Community Strategic Action Plans.’ What does that mean?

For the purposes of ‘a prosperous economy, quality environment, and community equity’ state revenue would be shared in supra-governmental, unelected regional entities. Those who are paying attention will recognize the 3 E’s of United Nations Agenda 21/Sustainable Development in this deceptive proposition. Economy, Environment, Equity. This is not just some happy coincidence. This is the legal and funding mechanism for a regional layer of government. You don’t vote for regional representation, as you know. You vote in city, county, state, and federal elections. Agenda 21 is a global plan implemented locally and you see it as regional plans.

Far from being a black helicopter paranoiac fantasy UN Agenda 21 is real and Prop 31 is what it looks like. It is a plan to take state money and allow local entities– counties and cities–to determine how that money gets allocated as long as it goes for Smart Growth, the preferred development style of UN Agenda 21. The Agenda for the 21st century was signed onto by George HW Bush in 1992. President Clinton created the President’s Council on Sustainable Development for the sole purpose of implementing Agenda 21 in the US.

All federal agencies changed their policies to conform to Sustainable Development principles, and it then moved into the states and local municipalities via General Plans and regional boards.

This is not a conspiracy theory, it is a conspiracy fact. Regionalization is the stepping stone to global governance by creating a parallel government and then funding it. These regions already exist and are administered now by Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Councils of Government like the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) and Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG).

New urbanism is the goal and you’ll see this as these new Community Strategic Action Plans dictate that your tax dollars go for shifting funds to high density cities. That’s what they mean by ‘a prosperous economy, quality environment, and community equity’. It’s code for redistributing money to cities that agree to the blurring or erasure of jurisdictional boundaries.

Prop 31 failed but he didn’t give up and came back later with another proposition which did pass.

Now, what is the Transition Integrity Project? It’s a group (including John Podesta and Michael Steele, former Repub Party head) of hard core neo-liberals and neo-con Never Trumpers who are consolidated into a force for insurrection: Color Revolutionaries. After cutting their teeth on Argentina, Ukraine, Venezuela, Egypt, etc they’re ready for the Big Kahuna; the United States. Their premise is ‘What if Trump loses and won’t leave the White House?’ But really the deal is ‘How will we respond when the ambiguous results of this seriously flawed takeover are exposed?’ Berggruen paid for and organized this tabletop exercise and, much like Event 201 and Dark Winter, they’re readying for a revolutionary civil war here in the US. The overthrow of the republic is being war-gamed.

Scenarios of Biden/Harris being unable to establish their win and having to grab it are played through with the recognition that the press will have to bear down on us, and social media will need to shut us down, fast. Law enforcement, military…this is a coup d’etat. The Transition Integrity Project runs those scenarios, none of which includes Trump actually winning, and makes it clear that complete disruption is the goal. This is UN Agenda 21.

Destroying the existing system. RE-INVENTING Democracy is what they call it, and they do not intend to lose.

Read full story here…

Source: https://www.technocracy.news